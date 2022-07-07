ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OIA awarded $50M in federal funds to enhance Terminal C

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Video: OIA awarded $50M in federal funds to enhance Terminal C OIA has been awarded $50 million for its expansion of the new 15-gate terminal. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Money from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help further fund the Terminal C expansion at Orlando International Airport.

OIA has been awarded $50 million for its expansion of the new 15-gate terminal.

The project will increase capacity, provide ADA-compliant facilities and more.

It will also generate 400 construction jobs, 500 permanent airport jobs and an estimated 2,000 regional jobs.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly $1 billion from the infrastructure law to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals of all sizes, including OIA.

WFTV’s Christy Turner is at OIA and live on Channel 9 with more details about the expansion.

Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
#Oia#Terminals#Infrastructure#The Terminal#Federal Funds#Terminal C Oia#Ada#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

