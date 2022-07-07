Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Her Latest IG Reel

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Reel and her look is absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the beauty posted a video of herself donning a black blazer mini dress and gold pointed toe heels. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a loose pony tail to show off her gorgeous face. In the video, the wife and mother is shown strutting her stuff and walking toward her hubby, Steve Harvey, who looked just as dapper, donned a black and gold suit to match his wife’s fly. The couple looked as dashing as ever while spending time in Paris and putting their love on full display.

“Come on sashay!!!!

,” Marjorie’s daughter Lori Harvey commented on the fashionable video while another follower commented and wrote, “

Yessss Marjorie!!”

We’re loving this look on the beauty queen!

