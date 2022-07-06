ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfgang Van Halen announces engagement: 'She said yes!'

By Josh Johnson
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Van Halen and his longtime girlfriend, Andraia Allsop, are engaged. The Mammoth WVH frontman and son of Eddie Van Halen revealed the news Wednesday in an Instagram post featuring a new photo of him and his fiancée...

abcnews.go.com

