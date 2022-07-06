Monmouth SPCA Secures $25k in Grant Funding

Pet’s Vet Bills: Going to the vet with a sick pet is one of those things you don’t think will happen to you until it does. Indeed, despite the fact that only 14% of dog owners are able to afford the cost of vet bills, 25% of dog owners do not consider pet insurance to be worth it. And when your pet feels unwell or gets hurt, you suddenly realize just how expensive it can be. Veterinary bills can easily run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and if your pet needs surgery or other expensive treatments, the costs can be even higher. In this article, we’ll give you some tips on how to budget for your pet’s veterinarian bills. Keep reading to learn more.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO