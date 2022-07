If you see a flying shark while at the beach in the coming weeks don’t worry, your not seeing things. Throughout the month a blimp promoting Discovery’s Shark Week will be flying along the East Coast. The shark measures 128 feet long and 44 feet high and will be flying in Atlantic City on Monday, July 11th, Sandy Hook, Long branch, and Asbury Park on July 14th, on the 15th it will return to Asbury with swings in Point Pleasant and Seaside.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO