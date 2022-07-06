The Central Falls Landing Makes a Splash: Kayak rentals, river cruises, educational programs and more

Newport, RI Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Gurney’s Newport) for $174.0 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on Goat Island. The independent resort has 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 s/f of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort amenities include a 3,000 s/f spa with nine treatment rooms, outdoor fireplaces throughout, a lobby bar, a grab-and-go coffee shop, a 3,200 s/f waterside pavilion with fantastic views, a resort-style saltwater outdoor pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and a seasonal ice-skating rink.
