Central Falls, RI

The Central Falls Landing Makes a Splash: Kayak rentals, river cruises, educational programs and more

motifri.com
 4 days ago

You don’t need to buy a boat in order to enjoy a relaxing afternoon exploring a scenic river. The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council and the City of Central Falls have been hard at work creating the Central Falls Landing, located on the corner of Madeira Ave and Broad St. It runs...

independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The Red Rooster Tavern gave new meaning to home-cooked

I guess it is an expected part of getting a “bit long in the tooth”, as I am, to find that friends and acquaintances that you have known for years are passing on. Such is the case with the recent death of Normand Leclair. I knew of him for decades — Gosh everyone knew of him, whether it was from his first restaurant the ‘Chick n’ Pick’ or from his more famous venture ‘The Red Rooster Tavern’, Normand Leclair was a local celebrity of sorts. We became friends though years later at local book shows. He was selling his wonderful and quite successful cookbooks and I was hawking, of course, local history books. We sat next to each other during these shows and came to be friends. Once you got to know Normand, you quickly realized what an exceptional person he was. Kind, modest, funny. I am not sure there are enough positive adjectives available to do him justice. So as way to remember him, lets look at the story behind the former farmhouse that he made famous.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Blue-green algae found in Roger Williams Park lake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potentially harmful blue-green algae has been found in another body of water in Rhode Island, prompting officials to issue a warning on Friday. The R.I. Department of Health and R.I. Department of Environmental Management are urging people to avoid all contact with Elm Lake at Roger Williams Park in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Central Falls, RI
nerej.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquires Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina for $174 million

Newport, RI Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquired the AAA Four Diamond 257-room Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Gurney’s Newport) for $174.0 million. Gurney’s Newport is a 10-acre waterside resort located on Goat Island. The independent resort has 360-degree unobstructed water views of Narragansett Bay as well as Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, creating a coastal New England experience. Gurney’s Newport features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 s/f of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. The resort contains a wide variety of waterside eateries, including Showfish Newport and The Pineapple Club, which feature ingredient-driven menus with healthy bites, locally sourced dishes, and seasonal classics. The resort also contains a 22-slip full-service marina with direct access to Gurney’s Newport. Additional resort amenities include a 3,000 s/f spa with nine treatment rooms, outdoor fireplaces throughout, a lobby bar, a grab-and-go coffee shop, a 3,200 s/f waterside pavilion with fantastic views, a resort-style saltwater outdoor pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and a seasonal ice-skating rink.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Getting the ‘inside scoop’ on homemade ice cream!

“The Inside Scoop” has been a sweet spot in North Kingstown for more than 20 years! The Rhode Show headed to the popular ice cream shop to see how they make their homemade ice cream!. Vote for your favorite local ice cream shop in The Rhode Show’s “Top Scoops”...
northprovidenceri.gov

2022 North Providence Summer Concert Series

MAYOR LOMBARDI ALONG, WITH THE NORTH PROVIDENCE RECREATION DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUNCE AND INVITE RESIDENTS TO ATTEND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AT THE MEEHAN AMPHITHEATRE LOCATED IN NOTTE PARK. BEGINNING MONDAY JULY 25TH THE BAND CLASSIC BLEND WILL BE PERFORMING FROM 6:00 PM-8:00 PM.ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE THE BAND TIMELESS APPEARING AUGUST...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ricentral.com

‘That’s what we do in West Warwick:’ Levesques to take over route of injured Cowesett Pizza driver, donate tips

WEST WARWICK — For around 25 years, residents of West Warwick have been opening their doors to Rob Geoffroy. A longtime employee of Cowesett Pizza, Geoffroy is well known around town. And when a recent injury sidelined Geoffroy for an indeterminate amount of time, community members began stepping up to help the man who’s been delivering their meals for the last two and a half decades.
ricentral.com

Wood Estates awash with red, white and blue during annual July 4 parade

COVENTRY — The streets of Wood Estates were awash with red, white and blue Monday morning, as neighbors and friends gathered for the residents association's annual Fourth of July parade. Celebrated on Independence Day each year since around 1966, the event has become a beloved tradition among those who...
COVENTRY, RI
rimonthly.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks is Back

Many local restaurants are back from taking a quick (and much deserved) summer break. Hopefully the staff are well rested before launching into the epic two weeks that is Providence Restaurant Weeks. The seasonal dining event is taking place July 10–23 with thirty-eight participating restaurants offering specials for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, as well as other limited-time deals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Toppa and Kirton of Lila Delman Compass sell Newport land site for $11 million

Newport, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 339 Ocean Ave. Lot A for $11 million. In September of 2021, Lila Delman Compass sold Lot B of the ‘Seaward’ Compound with two existing residences for $16 million. The combined sale of both lots totals $27 million. Kendra Toppa, Newport County sales manager/managing broker, and Eric Kirton, associate broker, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in both transactions. Alexander Walsh Esq., with Sayer Regan & Thayer, LLP represented the seller and Eric Chappell Esq., with Chapell & Chappell, represented the buyer.
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory in place for pond in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and Department of Environmental Management on Thursday advised people to avoid contact with a pond in Portsmouth on Thursday. Both departments said Lower Melville Pond has blue-green algae blooms, which can produce harmful toxins. As a result, the Department...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
ABC6.com

Fire rips through tire shop in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out at a tire shop in New Bedford Thursday morning. The fire happened just before noon at Bob’s Tire Co. on Brook Street. There, heavy smoke was seen coming from the business. In a Facebook post Thursday, New Bedford police...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

