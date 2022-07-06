ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, LA

Huge Alligator Stops Traffic Near Pat’s in Henderson Louisiana [PHOTO]

By Chris Reed
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looks like the big boy came out to play today. A photo circulating on social media shows a huge alligator stretched out across an entire lane...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Head of Louisiana State Police pulled over for speeding on Basin Bridge, does not get a ticket

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The head of Louisiana State Police got pulled over on the Basin Bridge for speeding recently and admits to being pulled over at least one other time. In an interview with WAFB, Col. Lamar Davis said he was not ticketed during either stop. He was also unable to recall how fast he was going in either situation. He told WAFB, he needed to “slow [his] butt down” when he was caught speeding along I-10.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Henderson, LA
theadvocate.com

Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Big Boy#Henderson Louisiana
theadvocate.com

Food Network names Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere top barbecue restaurant in Louisiana

Lafayette's Johnson's Boucaniere has made the The Food Network's "50 States of Barbecue," a list of what it ranks to be the best barbecue joints in each state. "With an Acadian French name that roughly translates as "smokehouse," this old Lafayette Grocery Store specializes in Cajun-style barbecue," the network's entry stated. "As one would expect, there's plenty of seasoning and flavorful accoutrements."
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police: Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

A person is dead, the victim in a fatal shooting overnight in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street in Lafayette. Officers say they received the call around 1:42 a.m. and arrived to the scene to find the victim unresponsive after being shot multiple times. LIfe-saving measures by responding officers and an ambulance ride to the hospital were not enough to keep the victim from dying.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Cloud iridescence spotted in Denham Springs

Have you ever seen a rainbow of colors in the clouds? This is not just any rainbow, it’s a unique and rare phenomenon called cloud iridescence. Cloud iridescence usually shows up in pale pastels, but can also be vibrant like the photo above. They are only visible for a short period of time. When the sun reaches the perfect angle, each droplet of water or ice crystal reflects the sun’s light out into a rainbow of colors. These little rainbows are hard to come by also because the droplets and crystals have to be just the right size. If the droplets are too big they will produce a halo instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
wbrz.com

Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Little Girl Brought to Hospital in Horrible Condition, Parents Arrested

Two parents have been arrested after their young daughter was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished. According to a press release, Lafayette Police say they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services after the 5-year-old turned up at the hospital on June 24, nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the child's parents neglected to provide her with adequate food and medical attention.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy