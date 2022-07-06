ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah House Primary Election Results

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Primary Race Reveals Divide Between Moderates and Conservatives as Ducey Endorses Robson

The race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has intensified over the recent days, as key candidates and political players make their moves to influence the outcome of the upcoming primary election. Former Congressman Matt Salmon’s exit and subsequent endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson was followed by Gov. Doug Ducey, who offered the Phoenix-area businesswoman a full-throated statement of support of his own.
ARIZONA STATE
KUTV

Kitchen falls further behind in Utah Senate race as remaining votes are counted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An incumbent Utah state senator appears set to lose his seat after one term, according to the latest vote totals from Salt Lake County. Sen. Derek Kitchen (D-Salt Lake City) trailed challenger Jen Plumb in the Utah Senate District 9 race by 62 votes after the latest results were uploaded to the county's website Thursday afternoon. Plumb had 4,375 votes to Kitchen's 4,313 votes. Plumb had been leading by 51 votes as of last week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Elections
State
Utah State
ksjd.org

While the Big Lie continues, Colorado-based election expert leads the conversation on the safety of mail-in voting

We are once again in an election year and several states including Colorado and Utah have just wrapped up their primaries. Both those states are two of eight nationwide that use all mail in voting in their elections, but all states offer some form of mail in ballots. The process has come under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump accused the system of being rife with fraud. The Big Lie has been debunked by election officials and is the subject of a new documentary that looks at how Colorado has led the way in secure voting by mail.
DENVER, CO
ksl.com

Is it time for Utah to toughen its distracted driving law?

SALT LAKE CITY — Before she pulls out of her Holladay driveway, Rep. Carol Spackman Moss places her phone in a cupholder, where it stays put until she arrives at the store, the state Capitol or wherever else she's headed. "I always say, 'Two hands on the wheel, both...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah House#Election State#Primary Election#Election Day#Nbc News
2022 Election Expert

Nevada to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Nevada in 2022. Description: Adds a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin."
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two new fires start up in Utah on Saturday

Update: July 9, 2022 8:15 p.m. Officials in Stockton have ordered that no outside watering take place as a result of damage done to the town’s watering system from the Jacon City Fire. This order is in place until further notice. As conditions improve, the water department will update...
STOCKTON, UT
CBS Pittsburgh

2 local Republicans join others in endorsing Democrat Josh Shapiro for Pa. governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Nine former and current Republican officials endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor on Wednesday. As political editor Jon Delano reports, that includes two from western Pennsylvania. At age 85, former state Sen. Bob Jubelirer of Altoona was a leader in the Republican party for decades, serving as Republican Senate leader, Senate president and lieutenant governor. On Wednesday, he endorsed Democrat Josh Shapiro for governor, saying the alternative Doug Mastriano was "dangerous." "I think he is very dangerous, in my opinion, and I hope he loses," says Jubelirer. Jubelirer joined eight other Republicans in endorsing Shapiro, praising...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ksl.com

Winds drive Jacob City Fire toward Salt Lake County

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County has quickly grown because of erratic winds and is estimated at 2,100 acres. Campers in Middle Canyon are being evacuated, and the fire is burning 4 miles from the Salt Lake County line.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
NBC News

Gun applicants in New York will have to hand over social accounts

As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
ABC4

Where do the rich people live in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate […]
UTAH STATE
phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...

Comments / 0

Community Policy