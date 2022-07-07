MEET THE AQUASOX Episode 1 Campbell-Hunter-BMiller-Joyce-Lavey

Congratulations to our KRKO Russell & Hill Female Student Athlete of the Month for April 2022, senior Chloe Pattinson of the Lake Stevens Track & Field Team. Chloe had an outstanding State 4A Track Meet in Tacoma this spring; scoring a 2nd place finish in the 100 hurdles (14.74); a 2nd place finish in the 300 hurdles (44.12); a 4th place finish in the 4 x 100 relay (49.57) and an 8th place finish in the 4 x 400 relay (4:03.66). Pattinson was a three-sport athlete at Lake Stevens, being named 2nd Team All-Wesco Basketball on a team that went to the state tournament and 1st Team All-Area Soccer her sophomore year. She will attend Eastern Washington University and compete in Track & Field for the Eagles. Head track coach at Lake Stevens High School is Jeff Page.

LAKE STEVENS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO