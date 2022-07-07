ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

MEET THE AQUASOX Episode 1 Campbell-Hunter-BMiller-Joyce-Lavey

By Tom Lafferty
everettpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEET THE AQUASOX Episode 1 with Pat Dillon and Steve Willits. Interviews on this edition are Isaiah Campbell, Leon Hunter Jr., Bryce...

www.everettpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everettpost.com

KRKO Russell and Hill Female Student Athlete of the Month-April 2022-Chloe Pattinson-Lake Stevens High School

Congratulations to our KRKO Russell & Hill Female Student Athlete of the Month for April 2022, senior Chloe Pattinson of the Lake Stevens Track & Field Team. Chloe had an outstanding State 4A Track Meet in Tacoma this spring; scoring a 2nd place finish in the 100 hurdles (14.74); a 2nd place finish in the 300 hurdles (44.12); a 4th place finish in the 4 x 100 relay (49.57) and an 8th place finish in the 4 x 400 relay (4:03.66). Pattinson was a three-sport athlete at Lake Stevens, being named 2nd Team All-Wesco Basketball on a team that went to the state tournament and 1st Team All-Area Soccer her sophomore year. She will attend Eastern Washington University and compete in Track & Field for the Eagles. Head track coach at Lake Stevens High School is Jeff Page.
LAKE STEVENS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy