Denton running back Coco Brown commits to Sam Houston

Buy Now Denton running back Coco Brown (1) stiff-arms Frisco Reedy defender Connor McGrath (19) during a game last fall at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Al Key/DRC file photo

One of the top running backs in the area will be headed to Huntsville next year after Denton running back Coco Brown announced his commitment to Sam Houston State on Tuesday evening.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds by 247Sports, Brown also held offers from Lamar, Incarnate Word and Weber State during the recruiting process. The rising senior announced his commitment via Twitter with a simple caption: “COMMITTED!!!”

“It felt good — it felt like I’m ready to commit to go to a home, start a new chapter and play the game I love to play,” Brown said of his commitment. “Sam Houston was actually my first offer. The running backs coach saw something in me and he wanted to be my first offer. Sam Houston has a really good program and good things coming up in the future that I would like to be a part of.”

Sam Houston has established itself as one of the top FCS programs in the nation, winning the national championship in 2020 and advancing deep into the playoffs in several other seasons. The Bearkats are scheduled to move up to the FBS level by joining Conference USA in the summer of 2023, setting the program up to continue its rise.

“I’ve always known that Coco was bound to get something great,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “One of the things that is truly special about Coco is his loyalty. He’s just always at the forefront of doing what’s best for himself, his teammates and his coaching staff.

“It’s just a joy to see that type of energy come out of a kid nowadays.”

Denton’s Coco Brown (1) runs for a first down with the help of a block by Evan Vincent (50) against Frisco Independence at Bronco Field in October. Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

Named to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area team this past season, Brown is the focal point of the Broncos’ offense. He racked up 292 carries for 1,848 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps. Those numbers also earned him first team All-District 5-5A Division I honors.

His performance was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for Denton. The Broncos finished 1-9 last season with all but one defeat coming by 20-plus points. It marked Denton’s fifth consecutive losing season as the offense struggled to find much consistency outside of Brown.

“He was able to do everything he did last year with a bunch of guys keyed in on him,” Miller said. “He’s a special talent. There’s no question that everything we do goes through him. What we’ve got to be able to do is open up the offense a little bit, spread it out. That’s going to give him a chance to shine without everybody keyed in on him.”

Those past struggles have left Brown hungry for a rebound season in 2022 as the Broncos move to a new district that includes local schools Lake Dallas and Argyle.

“I know that the coaches are watching, so I just have to keep doing what I do,” Brown said. “I’m hoping to make the playoffs. I think my team and I can pull it off if we just work hard and stay locked in all the way.”