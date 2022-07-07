ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton running back Coco Brown commits to Sam Houston

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JeNZ_0gXNVD8p00
Buy Now Denton running back Coco Brown (1) stiff-arms Frisco Reedy defender Connor McGrath (19) during a game last fall at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Al Key/DRC file photo

One of the top running backs in the area will be headed to Huntsville next year after Denton running back Coco Brown announced his commitment to Sam Houston State on Tuesday evening.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds by 247Sports, Brown also held offers from Lamar, Incarnate Word and Weber State during the recruiting process. The rising senior announced his commitment via Twitter with a simple caption: “COMMITTED!!!”

“It felt good — it felt like I’m ready to commit to go to a home, start a new chapter and play the game I love to play,” Brown said of his commitment. “Sam Houston was actually my first offer. The running backs coach saw something in me and he wanted to be my first offer. Sam Houston has a really good program and good things coming up in the future that I would like to be a part of.”

Sam Houston has established itself as one of the top FCS programs in the nation, winning the national championship in 2020 and advancing deep into the playoffs in several other seasons. The Bearkats are scheduled to move up to the FBS level by joining Conference USA in the summer of 2023, setting the program up to continue its rise.

“I’ve always known that Coco was bound to get something great,” Denton coach Billy Miller said. “One of the things that is truly special about Coco is his loyalty. He’s just always at the forefront of doing what’s best for himself, his teammates and his coaching staff.

“It’s just a joy to see that type of energy come out of a kid nowadays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4nMr_0gXNVD8p00
Denton’s Coco Brown (1) runs for a first down with the help of a block by Evan Vincent (50) against Frisco Independence at Bronco Field in October. Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff

Named to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s All-Area team this past season, Brown is the focal point of the Broncos’ offense. He racked up 292 carries for 1,848 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns last season, per MaxPreps. Those numbers also earned him first team All-District 5-5A Division I honors.

His performance was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for Denton. The Broncos finished 1-9 last season with all but one defeat coming by 20-plus points. It marked Denton’s fifth consecutive losing season as the offense struggled to find much consistency outside of Brown.

“He was able to do everything he did last year with a bunch of guys keyed in on him,” Miller said. “He’s a special talent. There’s no question that everything we do goes through him. What we’ve got to be able to do is open up the offense a little bit, spread it out. That’s going to give him a chance to shine without everybody keyed in on him.”

Those past struggles have left Brown hungry for a rebound season in 2022 as the Broncos move to a new district that includes local schools Lake Dallas and Argyle.

“I know that the coaches are watching, so I just have to keep doing what I do,” Brown said. “I’m hoping to make the playoffs. I think my team and I can pull it off if we just work hard and stay locked in all the way.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

McKinney Native Snags Wimbledon Girl’s Title

McKinney native wins Wimbledon girls’ title, becomes 2nd American to win in 30 years The 16-year-old Texas tennis star became the second American in 30 years to win the Wimbledon girls’ singles title. (WFAA; Dallas) – A 16 year old Texas tennis sensation is now the second American...
MCKINNEY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Rangers catcher Mitch Garver opts for surgery, spring return

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Garver is a catcher who can hit, which is why the Texas Rangers acquired him. He doesn't want to just hit, which is why he will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his throwing arm. Garver has been limited to...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Lake Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Huntsville, TX
Denton, TX
Sports
City
Argyle, TX
Denton, TX
Football
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Student Scores Perfect Score on STAAR

Look around sixth-grader Amelia Kothari's room and it's pretty clear she loves outer space. She has toys and models everywhere. "When I was like 4 and 5, we used to go to the [National] Air and Space Museum every day because we used to live in Washington, D.C.," Kothari said.
Local Profile

Keeping The Last Blockbuster Alive

In 1985, the first Blockbuster opened in Dallas, Texas. By the mid-2000s, there were over 9,000 stores worldwide. Now, there is only one, and a Plano man helps keep the be-kind-rewind dream alive. Plano’s Dave Carrera was one of the first customers at the original Blockbuster. According to The Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Coco Brown
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson resigns

After serving the City of Frisco for more than 21 years, Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson is resigning. Patterson says he plans to pursue consulting, noting he has more than 34 years of city management experience. “It has been my distinct pleasure and privilege to serve the citizens of Frisco,”...
MySanAntonio

Texas Proud Boys seem to be adopting Buc-ee’s beaver as a hate symbol

Members of the Proud Boys in Texas seem to be co-opting the iconic Buc-ee’s grinning beaver logo as an identifying symbol of their organization, Texas Monthly reported last week. Members of the Liberal Women of Collin County who attended a Pride Month event in North Texas last month were...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

NFL player arrested in Gainesville on drug, weapons charges

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — NFL player David Moore was arrested in Gainesville over the Independence Day weekend. The former Gainesville High School player, now a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons. Officers responded late Sunday night...
GAINESVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Fcs#Fbs#Conference Usa
cw39.com

New Allsup’s stores are coming to Texas: Here’s where

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is true when Texans say there is nothing better than an Allsups burrito. If you are new to Texas you have to try this delicious truck stop treat. And now you will have more places to try this iconic food. Convenience store chain Yesway has...
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
bdmag.com

AHV Communities Announces New Built-For-Rent® Single-Family Home Community Coming to Mckinney, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX (July 6, 2022) – AHV Communities (AHV), the leader in Built-for-Rent® single-family (SFR) and attached home rental communities, today announced it will deliver a community of 157 single-family detached rental homes in McKinney, Texas. The company has acquired a 38-acre site for the community and ground-breaking and land development is expected to commence in early 2023.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox4news.com

Dallas emarks on a journey to NYC

Daisy Close is a singer and actress based in Dallas, Texas. Recently the rising star was chosen as a First Place Winner for the American Protege International Music Vocal Competition 2022. "It's an honor in itself to have just won first place in the region, then the state, then the country, but to be named as a first-place winner in the world is truly an honor," Close said. "It has been a long audition process, but I couldn't be more grateful for this entire experience. After winning first place, I am headed to perform at Carnegie Hall as a soloist this December as part of the Winners Circle." Next month Close will move to New York to train in voice and acting at The Juilliard School. She talked with us about her ambitions and her message for others to dream big.
DALLAS, TX
Jalyn Smoot

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are the most exorbitant in the nation

By now, we're all aware of the housing crisis in America. All across the country, rent prices for apartments and homes have surged well beyond previous industry standards. Higher rents are linked to the continuing rise in home prices. In 2021, the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%. This is the highest calendar year increase in 34 years of data and substantially ahead of 2020’s 10.4% gain, according to a Forbes report.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy