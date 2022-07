On a beautiful summer day, the banks of Burke Lake Park are crowded with anglers, looking for a nice spot along the over 4-mile perimeter of the lake. Out on the water, even more people are fishing, discernible from the banks by the fishing rods sticking out of their boats. For many, fishing is a fun pastime, a way to connect with family and spend some time outside.

BURKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO