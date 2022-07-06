ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Killion Art Talk

Tom Killion, in collaboration with the Mendocino Film Festival and his June 2022 Mendocino Art...

JEWELRY OPEN STUDIO

Come take advantage of our fully equipped jewelry studio – benches, mills, hydraulic press, torches, casting station and much more!. The studio has a complete soldering station with ventilation hood, rolling mills, buffing machine and a packed tool cabinet. We have several kilns for precious metal clays and enameling. Our studio is equipped to perform a multitude of metal working processes – casting, fabrication, metal raising/forming, hydraulic press, enameling, repousse and more.
MENDOCINO, CA
The Mendocino Voice

'We won't go back': Mendocino's Fourth of July parade returns with strong political message

MENDOCINO, CA, 7/07/2022 – Mendocino's iconic Fourth of July parade returned this year after a COVID-19 hiatus, with a 2022 theme of "Forward, Together" and a crowd lined up and down Main and Lansing streets to cheer for floats and community members. The parade's judges came from Highlight Gallery, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, the Seagull Inn, Visit Mendocino County, KOZT The Coast, and Mendocino Fire District – and the list of local sponsorships was more than twice as long.
MENDOCINO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

El Milagro is a miracle

As a very visual person, and of course, one who loves to eat, a creative and beautiful culinary presentation really adds to the enjoyment of what I am eating. Chefs who love what they do and do it with an artistic flair, especially if the food is undeniably delicious, will bring us back again and again. For the last three years, the chef and owners of El Milagro in Cloverdale have presented their fare in the most delicious and artistic manner.
CLOVERDALE, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh's Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, "Lake County diamonds were called "Moon Tears" because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the 'moon tears' would think the moon was shining and go away."
LAKE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roam the Redwoods on an Electric Railbike

IF YOU'RE ON THE RAILS, and you're rolling along courtesy of an easy-moving conveyance, what can you expect to experience? You might say "the blow of the whistle" or "the vintage creak of an antique locomotive" or the sorts of stirring sounds and sights associated with a train. But there's a way to take to the rails without boarding a train, and it involves slipping on a helmet and taking a seat on a railbike. Finding these storied cycles isn't all that simple nowadays, and though we might see them featured in films from decades ago, knowing where to go to locate a railbike today takes a bit of sleuthing. But if you let your sleuthing lead you to Fort Bragg, and straight to the celebrated Skunk Train, you'll find one of the attraction's newest offerings.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vegetation Fire Near Blue Lakes Quickly Extinguished by Locals

Scanner traffic around 1:58 p.m. indicated ground and air firefighting resources were dispatched to a location just west of Blues Lakes near the intersection with Highway 20 and Old Highway 20. Within ten minutes of being dispatched, the majority of resources were canceled. Reports indicated that locals extinguished the small...
The Mendocino Voice

Latest suit against Ukiah police alleges civil rights violations and assault under color of law in violent 2021 arrest

UKIAH, 7/8/22 — A Ukiah man injured during a violent arrest last spring is suing the Ukiah Police Department in federal court for allegedly violating his constitutional rights and assault under color of law. Arturo Valdes was booked into the Mendocino County Jail with visible facial fractures on March 28, 2021 on suspicion of DUI — but his attorney says Valdes was at home with his family at the time of his arrest.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Former Ukiah Police Sergeant Cops a Plea—May Only Face Two Years Probation

Kevin Murray, the former Ukiah police sergeant facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor, pled no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor at a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon. He has not been sentenced, but he is facing anywhere between what the judge hinted would be the likely outcome of two years felony probation or the possibility of three or four years in jail. The date for his jury trial, originally set for July 18, has been vacated. Presiding Judge Ann Moorman took the bench in Courtroom H, where Judge Carly Dolan usually presides, and ordered Murray to report to a probation officer within three days. Murray has served a total of 60 days in custody, and Moorman told the court she was "not inclined to add custodial time," indicating that she prefers the option of supervised probation.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Firearms, Ammunition, Meth Found During Traffic Stop

On 07-06-2022 at approximately 1:00 A.M. a Mendocino County Deputy Sheriff was on routine patrol in Covelo, California. The Deputy saw a vehicle traveling on Foothill Boulevard and observed a vehicle code violation. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The Deputy contacted a female adult who provided...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Boonville Road

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:55 p.m. indicated a reporting party heard what sounded like a traffic collision near the 12000 block of Boonville Road (also known as State Route 253). Upon arrival, a first responder reported a two-vehicle collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and Ford F-250 had occurred which resulted...
BOONVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

CRASH ON 101 SOUTH OF HOPLAND SLOWS TRAFFIC THIS MORNING

About 7:45 a.m., a white van flipped over on Hwy 101 near Squaw Frog Woman Rock. Both northbound lanes are still closed as of 8:18 this morning, but traffic is being diverted around the accident. Consequently, traffic in both directions is moving very slowly. Please remember that information gathered from...
HOPLAND, CA

