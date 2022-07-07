Sports Connection 7-3-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Scotties baseball head coach Sam Royse has been coaching the Scotties since 1982, but Thursday morning he faced his biggest opponent. “I hate it for him and all the people of Glasgow because it’s a legacy. It’s a landmark.” Glasgow Fire Chief Joey Rock said.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Brad Downs is not your typical neighbor, when he’s not at home with his family or at work, he’s typically volunteering with the Alvaton Volunteer Fire Department. “It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear and his wife Britany brought Christmas to Bowling Green with their Christmas in July event. Back in December, right after two tornadoes devastated part of the city, Kentucky First Lady Britany Beshear helped establish the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, and it gathered support not just from the bluegrass, but from all over the country.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Passport Medicaid members will now have easier access to their services, thanks to a one-stop help center. On Friday, in Bowling Green, Governor Andy Beshear, his wife Britainy and local leaders met with Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the new One-Stop Help Center.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hardin Planetarium may have the answer. “Moonbeings,” the newest show at the planetarium, focuses on how there could be life in space. Not on mars or one of the other planets in our solar system, but on their moons. “Of all the places that...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After living on chains without food or water for a long period of time, nine coonhounds and one beagle’s lives are changing for the better. The animals seized from the Edmonson County cruelty case are recovering quickly. Adoption Counselor Katlyn Hare says, ”It’s a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In recent months we’ve talked about rampant inflation and the cost of living. Rarely do we consider inflation and the cost of dying. As a matter of fact, as inevitable as death is for each of us, there are few people that are prepared when it comes.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Vernon Winfrey, a former councilmember and father of celebrity Oprah Winfrey, died Friday night at the age of 88. Oprah Winfrey announced her father’s death on Instagram, saying, “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing.”
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Elementary and Simpson County Schools will host Popsicles with the Principal on Thursday, July 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. The event will be at Franklin Elementary located at 211 South Main Street. All Franklin Elementary staff, parents and students are invited to the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal lawsuit has been filed seeking damages in the death of a police suspect in Hardin County. According to the suit, 37-year-old Alejandro Clarke was a father of 2 and suffered from psychotic episodes that caused him to hallucinate. The suit said it was one of these episodes that led to a confrontation with law enforcement that ended with Clarke beaten and dead.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us got some healthy rainfall totals yesterday and another round of showers/storms is on the way today. A Heat Advisory is in effect because it could feel like 100-105 There is a Slight Risk(2/5) for severe thunderstorms. A break from the intense heat/humidity...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several members of the Civil Air Patrol Cadets received special awards Thursday night at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport during a promotions ceremony. The Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron honored 10th grader Cadet Parker Lewis, who earned the Civil Air Patrol’s Billy Mitchell Award and...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be four years since Nevander Tardy was found shot and killed on Rockcreek Drive, on July of 2018. Since then, Nevander’s mother continues searching and praying for answers, while also turning tragedy into something positive. Tardy’s case is still unsolved. “It’s...
