Sports Connection 7-3-22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal lawsuit has been filed seeking damages in the death of a police suspect in Hardin County. According to the suit, 37-year-old Alejandro Clarke was a father of 2 and suffered from psychotic episodes that caused him to hallucinate. The suit said it was one of these episodes that led to a confrontation with law enforcement that ended with Clarke beaten and dead.

HARDIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO