Greenville, NC

While families seek relief at the pool, farmers keep close eye on crops

By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago
The pool attendant at Greenville’s Outdoor Aquatic Center greeted a father and his three children with bad news on Wednesday.

The pool was at capacity and they would have to wait until people left before they could be admitted. he said.

It’s a greeting that attendants at the newly opened attraction have repeated daily since the pool officially opened on June 4.

With Wednesday’s temperatures reaching 99 degrees in Greenville, according to the National Weather Service, small crowds waited throughout the day for a chance to cool off and splash around.

“Every day we are open for public swim we are at capacity and it’s throughout the day,” said Shannon Longo, Greenville recreation supervisor of aquatics.

“The first day we opened, people waited an hour to get in,” she said. “Now it’s a little better — 30 to 45 minutes depending on how long people stay.”

There’s a lot more to do at the new pool, which has a water slide and splash area, and that brings people in each day, she said, but the hot temperatures are another contributing factor.

Sara Fugate and her nearly 1-year-old son Nolan, and their friends Taylor Cox, her daughter, Lane, 2, made their first visit to the pool on Wednesday.

“We are stay-at-home moms and we were trying to get the kids out and some place inexpensive,” Cox said.

“It’s definitely a plus to have the water,” Fugate said.

A heat advisory that went into effect Wednesday in Greenville and eastern North Carolina is expected to continue today from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.

“We were expecting heat indices of 105 to 110 and that is what we’ve gotten across the county there,” said Shane Kearn, lead meteorologist. No heat advisory is expected on Friday or into the weekend, Kearn said.

While the weather service initially anticipated rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, Kearn said the chances diminished as the early evening hours approached.

“We are more confident in rain tomorrow afternoon. Certain atmospheric conditions supported drier conditions (Wednesday), but (Thursday) we will get into some of those heavy thunderstorms; there could be torrential downloads, some minor flooding,” he said. “We need to prep for severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts. We are going to be in that unsettled pattern of heavy rain, somewhat strong to severe thunderstorms both Friday into Saturday as well.”

Depending on the day, the weather service is forecasting between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain in Greenville. Although welcomed, it will do little to move parts of Pitt County out of the severe drought status it has been in since April 5.

Greenville’s average rainfall amount in early July is 24.52 inches, Kearn said. As of Tuesday, Pitt County has received 16.75 inches of rain, this year to date. Areas around Grifton had slightly higher rain amounts, and that portion of the county is in moderate drought status.

Above normal rainfall is still expected for eastern North Carolina this month but it’s a big deficit to overcome, Kearn said. A tropical system or stalled frontal boundary with several days of rain could slowly boost rainfall totals.

Kearn urged people to stay hydrated in the coming days and weeks.

“We are getting into the hottest couple of months of the year. Never underestimate the humidity. Always take a look at the heat index and not just the temperature,” Kearn said.

Brian Wudkwych, public relations manager for ECU Health Medical Center, said the hospital treated some people with heat-related issues on Wednesday but didn’t have exact numbers.

“We’re not seeing anything outside the norm for this time of year,” Wudkwych said.

ECU Health offered safety tips for working or playing outside on days with high heat indices:

  • Drink 12 to 24 ounces of water every 30 to 45 minutes. Start by drinking two to three cups of water before going outside.
  • Watch out for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as light-headedness, dizziness, confusion, headaches and nausea or vomiting. Seek medical attention if symptoms persist.
  • Never leave a child alone in a hot car. Even with the windows cracked open, a car can heat to extreme temperatures very quickly. Children have less body surface area, so they don’t cool themselves as quickly as adults, Most children cannot verbalize if they are too hot.
  • Wear lightweight clothing to stay cool, but also wear protective clothing such as hats to keep the sun from your skin. Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade.

While families sought relief at the pool, area farmers are keeping a careful eye on their crops.

“We’ve been at below normal soil moisture levels for six months,” said Mitch Smith, Pitt County Cooperative Extension agriculture agent. “It’s not uncommon to go out and dig down and find no moisture at levels you normally would expect.”

Pitt County goes through extended periods of little to no rainfall because its course soil doesn’t retain moisture.

“We are always five days away from another drought,” he said. “Particularly when you go above 90 degrees.”

The county’s corn crop has been most severely affected by the dry weather, so far, he said. The leaves on corn plants are rolling, a sign of stress because of the lack of water. Locally, it’s happening just as the plant are tasseling, which can reduce a plant’s chances of pollination.

“This spells a lot of doom for the corn crop we have now,” Smith said. It also means North Carolina’s livestock producers will have to import more corn for feed.

So far, soybeans and peanuts are the least affected by the lack of rain, Smith said. If the weather service’s forecast of above-average rainfall later this month holds true, the two crops should produce good yields.

Cotton farmers, meanwhile, are deciding when they should apply growth regulators which stop the growth of plant vegetation.

Growth regulators work better when there is moisture in the soil, but farmers don’t want to apply it when rain occurs daily.

“We’ve been here before. This is not the worst drought we’ve ever experienced,” Smith said. “It’s not the hottest it’s ever been. I think we’ve grown over the years to better be able to anticipate dealing with extended periods of stress with our crops and that allows us to continue to be successful in agriculture.”

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

