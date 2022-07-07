ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Step in the right direction: Track resurfacing among dozens of school improvements under way this summer

By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
 3 days ago
A local running group sees a muddy, ripped up middle school track as a step in the right direction.

The track at E.B. Aycock Middle School this summer is undergoing a $275,000 repair and resurfacing that also is designed to correct drainage issues. The project, which is being paid for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, received approval from the Pitt County Board of Education last month.

Tony Parker, a city planner and member of Greenville Organization of Runners (GoRun) said the improvement is long overdue.

“That track was so bad; it was an eyesore,” Parker said. “It was in a really sad state of disrepair. There was no way they could hold any kind of middle school meets there.”

Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the school board last fall that members of the community, in addition to students, use the track. He said the project is one the school district has been hoping to fund for some time.

District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, who has served in Aycock’s district since 2014, said her predecessor on the school board had hoped to see the improvements accomplished.

Parker is among local runners who have advocated for about a decade to have the track resurfaced.

“There’s somebody out there all the time, every time I drive by there,” he said. “It’s so accessible for so many people.

“It shows the community that the school system cares about people who live in their community.”

Parker said that, due to drainage issues and the fact that some parts of the track were missing, many area runners began to use the track at J.H. Rose High School rather than the one at Aycock. But he said the middle school track, located between Red Banks Road and Greenville Boulevard, continued to draw a large number of walkers.

“It’s that safety factor,” he said. “There are no dogs. It’s lit night and day. This track is ideal for anybody who’s had any kind of health issues.”

Parker, who survived cardiac arrest about a year and a half ago, said tracks like the one at Aycock that are accessible to the public are key to health rehabilitation efforts. He pointed out that having a measured area in which to walk helps people achieve their health goals.

“People depend on safe areas to get out and get healthy again,” he said. “It’s that important to the community.”

Johnson said work on the track and drainage was expected to be complete by this fall.

The E.B. Aycock project is among facilities improvements efforts that are underway at some two dozen schools within the Pitt County Schools district this summer. In addition to numerous roofing replacements and playground improvements, the district is renovating the Bethel School gym and continuing a construction project at C.M. Eppes Middle School.

A multi-million dollar renovation and construction effort at A.G. Cox Middle School in Winterville came to a standstill this month when a company in charge of the project was fired. Officials anticipate it will be at least three to six months before work can resume at Cox.

