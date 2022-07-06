ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

ULM's Educators Rising program recruits new teachers

KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com. Town...

www.knoe.com

KNOE TV8

ULM professor awarded prestigious scholarship by American Society of Health Economists

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A University of Louisiana Monroe professor was recently awarded the 2022 ASHEcon Diversity scholarship which is aimed at underrepresented minorities and/or individuals whose background or life circumstances indicate they have overcome substantial obstacles. Ahmad Reshad Osmani, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of economics for ULM’s College...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM working to expand educator’s pool

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - (introduce the program -- what it is called and what it is doing, briefly. One sentence, maybe) Amy Weems, director of the Educators Rising program at ULM, has been recognized with the Champion’s Award at this year’s annual meeting. Weems said she was honored to win the award, but knows there is a long road ahead.
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

El Dorado’s Washington Middle School has new assistant principal

Della Davis will join Washington Middle School in El Dorado as assistant principal. Davis has been employed with the district for 18 years, where she has served as a Spanish teacher and counselor. She is excited about this new opportunity, because she will be back in the first school that she started teaching at when she joined the district.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Lincoln Parish Schools ranked #2 in the state

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish School District has been ranked #2 on the list of best school districts by the site Niche.com. The rankings are based on multiple factors including surveys, teacher work environment, test scores and more. Superintendent Ricky Durrett said he tries to make sure the learning environment works for everyone, including teachers.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Kindergarten now mandatory in Louisiana

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Parents of school-age children should be aware of some important changes heading into the next school year. Student reading level requirements and mandatory kindergarten will be in place for the 2022-23 year starting in August. Both are addressed in the Bossier Parish schools pupil progression plan...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM will start researching hemp and marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Major things are happening at ULM, the school was approved by lawmakers to research hemp and marijuana for the state. Officials say this could bring in nearly $1.5M. ULM is the only college in Northeast Louisiana approved to research hemp and marijuana. Officials say this is...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Organizations providing solutions for small businesses and employees

Officers with the West Monroe and Monroe Police departments, as well as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, have closed the Lea Joyner Bridge due to “a person on top of the bridge”. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 20 hours ago. KNOE Friday Evening...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event. The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Santoria Black named general manager for Red Peach Radio

Longtime Grambling State radio voice, administrator and professor Santoria Black has been named the new general manager for Red Peach Radio in Ruston. Red Peach Radio operates radio stations Z107.5, SportsTalk 97.7, The Peach 99.3, and Hitz 96.3. Black takes over the reins from long-time manager Gary McKenney who is...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Grambling hosts 14th annual Legends Sports Hall of Fame

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the 12th time, the Hall of Fame Banquet has been sold out. Eleven outstanding individuals will be inducted into the 14th Class. The 2022 Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held Saturday, July 9th, at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the campus of Grambling State University, in Grambling, LA.
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Use auto pay to simplify your money management

Officers with the West Monroe and Monroe Police departments, as well as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, have closed the Lea Joyner Bridge due to “a person on top of the bridge”. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Col. Lamar Davis comments on speeding stop...
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby. Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor. Monroe Mayor...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Skip Holtz on Ferguson

Organizations partner to help small businesses and job seekers find low-cost and free solutions. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT. Officers with...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Col. Lamar Davis comments on speeding stop (Full Interview) Col. Lamar Davis, supt. of Louisiana State Police, answers questions about getting pulled over for speeding and not ticketed. Police prevent person of interest in homicide from jumping off Louisville bridge. Updated: 11...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Organizations partner to help small businesses and job seekers find low-cost and free solutions. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Officers with the West Monroe and Monroe Police departments, as well as the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, have closed the Lea Joyner Bridge due to “a person on top of the bridge”.
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

