The first big trade on NHL Draft Day has happened and it’s between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. The deal will see goaltender Alexandar Georgiev go to the Avalanche in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft, plus a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft. With this trade, the Avalanche don’t have a pick in the 2022 NHL Draft until the sixth round.

