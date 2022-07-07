ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting female clients

By Rayos Syndication User
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 30-year-old Sparta massage therapist is charged with sexually assaulting his female clients. Ethan Karls made his first court appearance on Wednesday, when Karls appeared virtually and did not turn on his camera. The judge gave him until Thursday afternoon to have his mugshot...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Two stabbed in downtown La Crosse bar fight over holiday weekend

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A bar fight over the holiday weekend ended with two people stabbed and another arrested for firearm charges. On July 2, La Crosse Police responded to a fight inside a bar at 200 Pearl Street. According to police, one individual was stabbed, as well as a bystander who attempted to break up the fight. Both victims were treated and released.
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Boscobel Businesses Receiving Counterfeit Money

The Boscobel Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Multiple businesses in Boscobel, and other nearby cities such as Lancaster, have received counterfeit money which was passed as legitimate US Currency. Locally, it is being seen in the $20 bill denomination, however, reports of $100 bills have been received as well. These bills are often manufactured to be accurate replicas for film props and practical jokes. They can be easily purchased online and while they are required to be marked as a replica or toy money, they can appear similar enough that a hurried cashier may overlook the markings. The Boscobel Police Department is advising area residents and businesses to pay attention to the currency they are receiving to reduce the risk of receiving counterfeit money with no value.
BOSCOBEL, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy