MADISON, Wis. — A new era is right around the corner for drivers on the Beltline. The new Flex Lanes, which have been in the works since March of last year, are set to open soon. The project is intended to decrease traffic congestion by opening up the left-hand shoulder to drivers during rush hour. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared some guidelines on how to use the lanes.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO