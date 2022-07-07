Jimenez Returns, And So Does The Long Ball

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado gave the San Diego Padres a three-run lead before they made their first out and Blake Snell took it from there. Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Snell struck out 11 for his first win of the season, leading the Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead by sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall. It will be Machado’s third All-Star Game start, and first in the NL, up the freeway at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO