Jimenez Returns, And So Does The Long Ball

Wednesday afternoon was as close to a must-win game as you can get in July. The White Sox were trying to prevent a sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins and avoid falling 7 1/2 games back of first place.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atlanta Braves designated hitter Willam Contreras joined Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras as just the fifth brothers to start together in baseball’s All-Star Game. Contreras was voted in Sunday as a reserve by fellow players and was selected to start because Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, who was elected by fans, broke his left thumb on June 25. They are the first brothers in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003. Other brothers to start are Mort and Walker Cooper in 1942 and ’43, Dixie and Harry Walker in 1947, Joe and Dom DiMaggio in 1949 and Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1992.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Alex Wood was unhittable for five innings, and the San Diego Padres got very little after that. Wood took a no-hitter into the sixth, and Wilmer Flores had two home runs among his four hits and four RBIs in a 12-0 rout of the Padres on Sunday. The Giants, who have been scuffling for three weeks, dominated the Padres in taking the final two of the four-game series. Wood’s brilliant effort Sunday followed Carlos Rodón’s overpowering performance Saturday, when he struck out 12 in a three-hitter. “There’s always friendly competition, right?” Wood said. “Somebody goes out there the day before and dominates, you want to follow that up with a really good quality start the next day.”
CINCINNATI — Centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier doesn't know what's wrong with his left hip — he plans to see a specialist this week after being sidelined for the second time in a month — and acknowledged that surgery could be a possibility.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado gave the San Diego Padres a three-run lead before they made their first out and Blake Snell took it from there. Machado hit a three-run homer hours after he was named the NL starter at third base for the All-Star Game and Snell struck out 11 for his first win of the season, leading the Padres to a 6-3 victory over the sliding San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Machado was voted to start the All-Star Game in a tight race against St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado. He lifted the Padres to a 3-0 lead by sending a drive off Sam Long into the seats in left. It was his second in as many nights and his 14th overall. It will be Machado’s third All-Star Game start, and first in the NL, up the freeway at Dodger Stadium on July 19.
Colorado Rockies slugger C.J. Cron exited Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after being hit on his left wrist by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning. The team announced later in the game that X-rays for broken bones were negative, and he was diagnosed with a wrist contusion.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez is being replaced at designated hitter by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 184 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .302 batting average with an .815 OPS, 3...
San Francisco Giants catcher Yermin Mercedes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Mercedes is being replaced in left field by Joc Pederson versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 23 plate appearances this season, Mercedes has a .250 batting average with a...
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toro-Hernandez is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 244 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .182 batting average with a .562...
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is batting sixth in Saturday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Nola will start at catcher after Jorge Alfaro was positioned at first and Eric Hosmer was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Carlos Rodon, our models project Nola to score 7.4 FanDuel points...
Jake McGee just couldn’t figure it out this season. The Giants designated McGee for assignment Saturday, a move that likely marks an end to his tenure with the organization. McGee served as the Giants’ primary closer last season, finishing sixth in the National League with 31 saves while also tallying a 2.72 ERA, 3.35 FIP and 8.7 K/9.
