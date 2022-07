ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. Officers said they responded to the Anderson Mall at around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a male had been shot in the head. The victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO