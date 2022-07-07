ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Timothy Loehmann, Ex-Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice, Hired By Rural PA Police Department

By Anoa Changa
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYI9s_0gXKgWv400
Timothy Loehmann, the officer who killed Tamir Rice, was sworn in as an officer in Tioga Borough, PA. Source: Facebook.com/steve.hazlett.9

Tioga Borough, Pennsylvania recently hired the officer who killed Tamir Rice, signaling they don’t give a damn about Black life, or any life for that matter. A Facebook post from Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett showed Timothy Loehmann being sworn in as the small rural community’s newest police officer.

Comments on the post varied, but the outrage and frustration were evident. One commenter called the hire disgusting, and others called for the borough to take accountability. Another commenter responded, “maybe if he kills a white kid, he won’t be allowed to be a cop anymore…or will they just send him to another state again?

A borough situated in the northern portion of Tioga County, Mayor David Wilcox said he was not involved in the hiring process claiming the council interviewed and hired Loehmann. The Sun-Gazette reported that the Tioga Borough mayor alleged he had no clue who he was swearing in Tuesday evening. A protest was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The borough’s website says the mayor is responsible for overseeing police department administration while the council handles day-to-day matters. It has less than 1,000 residents and is approximately 95 percent white.

Subodh Chandra, one of the attorneys who represented Tamir’s estate and family, released a statement in response to Loehmann’s new job.

“Tioga officials apparently don’t care whether a police officer was considered mentally unfit for one department, lied on his application to another, rushed upon and slew a child, and then lied about calling out warnings to Tamir—when his window was rolled up on a winter’s day,” Chandra said. “Let’s hope Tioga residents have the good sense to question the poor judgment of their misguided and indifferent officials.”

As previously reported by the Associated Press, the Cleveland Police Department fired Loehmann in 2017 for providing false information on his job application. He appealed his termination to the Ohio Supreme Court in April 2021, but the state’s high court declined to take up the case.

In addition to challenging his fitness, Chandra also pointed out how Loehmann is a liability to any future case he could be called to give testimony.

“Every time Timothy Loehmann testifies in a criminal case, Tioga officials and prosecutors will be required to provide defendants and defense counsel Loehmann’s record of lying, which is known as Brady evidence,” explained. “He’s damaged goods, and no community should ever want him responsible for enforcing their laws. Officials who do are betraying the trust of their citizens.

Tamir would have been 20 years old. His mother, Samaria Rice, has been organizing non-stop. In the nearly eight years since her son was killed. Last year, Rice was a part of the coalition that secured victory on Cleveland’s Issue 24, providing an opportunity for police accountability and oversight.

The Tamir Rice Foundation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Rice Butterfly Memorial in honor of Tamir and his sister Tajai, who was brutally handled by police in the aftermath of her brother’s killing.

Timothy Loehmann, Ex-Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice, Hired By Rural PA Police Department was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Mother of Good Samaritan who shot cop killer and was mistakenly killed by police files lawsuit

A Colorado mother filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday after police shot and killed her son upon mistaking him for an active shooter. On the day he was shot in June 2021, Kathleen Boleyn's son, John Hurley, pulled out his gun and went after suspect Ronald Troyke after Troyke was accused of ambushing and fatally shooting Officer Gordon Beesley, court documents obtained by Fox Television Stations have reported.
ARVADA, CO
AOL Corp

A 'barbaric' killing: Jayland Walker's family attorney questions fatal police shooting

Every Sunday, Jayland Walker, his sister, Jada, and their mother, Pamela, would gather for family time at Pamela’s Akron, Ohio, home. Pamela would always end the evening by standing in her doorway and she wouldn’t leave until she saw her son’s silver Buick drive away, praying that he returned home safe each time. She could never have imagined that the last Sunday in June would be the last time she saw her son.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hazlett
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few. BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Police Accountability#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Tioga Borough Council
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

'I Michael Myers'ed my sister': Police tell court what TikToker teen, 16, said after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sister

A teenage TikToker accused of stabbing her sleeping sister to death joked to cops that she 'Michael Myers'ed' her, a court in Pennsylvania heard. Claire Miller, 16, was 14 when wheelchair-bound Helen, 19, was murdered at their family home in Manheim Township, Lancaster County last February. The high schooler was...
MANHEIM, PA
Complex

Woman Uses Grubhub Order to Alert Police That She Was Taken Hostage

An alleged kidnapping victim was rescued this week after calling for help through a food delivery app. According to ABC 7, the incident took place at around 5 a.m. Sunday, when the Yonkers-based Chipper Truck Café received a Grubhub order for a breakfast sandwich and a burger. But it didn’t take long for employees to notice an alarming message under the “additional instructions” section.
YONKERS, NY
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy