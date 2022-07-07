ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Her Latest IG Reel

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Marjorie Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest fashionable ensemble in an IG Reel and her look is absolutely everything!

Taking to the platform, the beauty posted a video of herself donning a black blazer mini dress and gold pointed toe heels. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a loose pony tail to show off her gorgeous face. In the video, the wife and mother is shown strutting her stuff and walking toward her hubby, Steve Harvey, who looked just as dapper, donned a black and gold suit to match his wife’s fly. The couple looked as dashing as ever while spending time in Paris and putting their love on full display.

“Come on sashay!!!!

,” Marjorie’s daughter Lori Harvey commented on the fashionable video while another follower commented and wrote, “

Yessss Marjorie!!”

We’re loving this look on the beauty queen!

HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
OK! Magazine

Single Lori Harvey Runs Errands In Style Following Breakup With Michael B. Jordan — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.While fans didn't want to believe the rumors of power couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's recent breakup, the unfortunate news was proved true after both celebrities completely swiped their Instagrams clean of pictures featuring one another. It doesn't seem like there is too much bad blood between the model and the actor, as an insider close to the former flames pointed out "they still love each other." DUA LIPA IS THAT...
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
WWD

Taraji P. Hensen Glimmers in Tom Ford Rhinestone-Embellished Gown on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson is never one to play it safe when it comes to red carpet style. Keeping with her style tradition, the 51-year-old “Empire” actress walked the BET Awards red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a glitzy look with edgy details. Henson, who was styled by Jason Rembert, posed in a glittering gray Tom Ford gown on the red carpet, which was embedded with tiny rhinestones. The floor-length fitted gown, which had thigh-high slits on both sides, featured a thick steel chain strap extending from the left of the dress. Henson...
WWD

Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high...
HelloBeautiful

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
HelloBeautiful

Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!. Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Slides Into Summer With ‘Ugly Sandals’ And Sheer Floral Skirt For Lunch Date With Tom Kaulitz

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum showcased her chic summer style while out for lunch at Lure Fishbar in SoHo, New York City with her husband Tom Kaulitz on Wednesday. Although the temperatures are heating up on the east coast, the “America’s Got Talent” judge was casually dressed for the outing in an all-black outfit. The German supermodel wore a black off-the-shoulder top. Klum paired the lightweight separate with a tank top and high-waist midi skirt. The...
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Brings ‘Big Energy’ With Latto In Plunging Black Gown With Sparkling Side Slit & Lace Up Sandals at the 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Latto delivered one of the most memorable performances of the night at the 2022 BET Awards. The rapper surprised the audience as she brought out Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Mariah Carey to sing the remix of Latto’s chart topping hit, “Big Energy.” After delivering the first half of the single, however, Latto deferred to a silhouette positioned center stage — which then evaporated into dozens of butterflies. Sure enough, Carey was on hand for a surprise reveal, performing part of “Fantasy” and thoroughly bringing down the house at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
