New York State

Guinness World Records recognizes Betty Nash as the longest-serving flight attendant

 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. As of tomorrow, Betty Nash will claim the title of the longest-serving flight attendant in...

Fronteras- COVID-19 Recovery in Southern New Mexico

The Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative is working on. a reporting project to shine light on COVID-19 recovery in the region. The collaborative is working to implement solutions journalism. into the project. Reporter Reyes Mata III with the collaborative shares. an update on his work covering COVID-19 recovery in southern...
Top official during massive New Mexico blaze gets new post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The supervisor who was in charge of the Santa Fe National Forest when the federal government sparked what became the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history has been temporarily assigned to a post in Washington, D.C. Her replacement was named Friday, but some have questioned the timing as the ongoing cost of fighting the fire totals about $275 million. Forest officials said the assignment was in the works before the wildfire began. The blaze is the result of two planned burns that were meant to clear out overgrown and dead vegetation to reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire. A recent review highlighted multiple missteps by Forest Service employees in planning for the prescribed fires.
KRWG News for Thursday, July 7 at 6:45 a.m.

District 33 State Representative Micaela Lara Cadena (D) discusses New Mexico abortion law and responds to an opposing viewpoint. Preview of tonight's Newsmakers on KRWG TV.
Texas judge blocks investigations of 2 trans youth families

A Texas judge has continued blocking the state from investigating two families of transgender youth that have receiving gender affirming medical care. The judge on Friday said she was still considering whether to prevent additional investigations against a third family that sued and members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The ruling was the latest obstacle for the state's efforts to label such gender affirming care as child abuse.
Convicted rapist in Albuquerque flees after GPS device cut

Prosecutors in New Mexico’s most populous county are questioning the use of GPS ankle monitors after a convicted rapist was able to cut his off and flee. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Friday that Ralph Vasquez is the fifth person this year who was able to separate an ankle monitor device.
Electric vehicle charging stations planned for interstates in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The first in a series of electric vehicle. charging stations that will be paid for with state and federal. infrastructure money will be installed in Socorro, one of the few. populated areas along a major interstate that spans New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who...
Community Policy