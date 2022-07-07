ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour de France live stream: How to watch stage 6 online and on TV today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.

He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France meant an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Tour de France stage.

Stage 6 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 11.15am BST and should finish around 4:30m BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here .

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here .

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here .

Stage 6 route map and profile

A lumpy finish to this stage will knock any sprinters out of contention and offer up the win to anyone brave enough to speed down the descent from the category three Cote de Pulventeux which lurks close to the end of what will be a long day. Peter Sagan won in Longwy in 2017.

