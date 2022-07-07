ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France on TV today: Channel, start time, highlights and how to watch stage 6

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjZoh_0gXKGDXD00

The 2022 Tour de France sees Slovenian prodigy Tadej Pogacar aim to win a third yellow jersey in three years, but the favourite is up against some stiff opposition.

Pogacar faces the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma , who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.

Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

This race began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July. The Tour usually begins on Saturday but the transfer from this year’s opening three stages in Copenhagen to northern France meant an early rest day and a Friday start to accommodate it.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s stage.

Stage 6 start time

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 11.15am BST and should finish around 4:30m BST.

How to watch on TV and online

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here .

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here .

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here .

Stage 6 route map and profile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiASJ_0gXKGDXD00

A lumpy finish to this stage is likely to knock any sprinters out of contention and offer up the win to anyone brave enough to speed down the descent from the category three Cote de Pulventeux which lurks close to the end of what will be a long day. Peter Sagan won in Longwy in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTQlH_0gXKGDXD00

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 8 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 264 points. 2. Fabio Jakobsen...
CYCLING
960 The Ref

Jungels takes 1st career Tour stage win, Pogačar keeps lead

CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France — (AP) — A solo attack by Bob Jungels gave him his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday.
CYCLING
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Pidcock
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Peter Sagan
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 8 updates on 186km route from Dole to Lausanne today

Stage eight of the 2022 Tour de France sees the riders head from Dole in France to the Swiss city of Lausanne, finishing with climb to the Olympic Stadium. This might have been one for the sprinters, but for the draggy ascent to the line which will suit the punchier breakaway riders in the bunch.An early intermediate sprint is followed by three categorised climbs through the middle of the 186km route, including the category three Cote des Rousses (6.7km at 5% average gradient) which could offer a launchpad for an attack, before the final category three Cote du Stade Olympique...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France live stream: How to watch stage 7 online and on TV today

The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.Follow stage 7 of the Tour de France LIVEMeanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Copenhagen#Slovenian#Dutch#The Tour De Suisse#Colombian#Bst#Itv#Gcn
USA TODAY

Wimbledon women's final: Time, TV and streaming info for Elena Rybakina vs. Ons Jabeur

With 2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty retiring earlier this year, a new women's champion will be crowned this year at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. This year's women's singles final will see Tunisia's Ons Jabeur taking on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Both women made history this year, with Jabeur becoming the first Tunisian woman, Arab player, and African woman to play in a Grand Slam final and Rybakina becoming the first Kazakh woman to play in a Wimbledon singles final.
TENNIS
ESPN

Tadej Pogačar wins Tour de France Stage 7 to extend lead

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France -- Tadej Pogačar won his second Tour de France stage in a row in the first summit finish of the race to extend his lead in the yellow jersey on Friday. Pogačar caught, first, Lennard Kämna, who came agonizingly close to a breakaway...
CYCLING
Sports Illustrated

Djokovic, Kyrgios Make Dinner Bet Ahead of Wimbledon Final

Before the men’s singles Wimbledon final on Sunday, the two competitors—Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios—participated in some playful banter on Saturday via their Instagram stories. It sounds like there’s a lot more on the line then just the gentlemen’s singles trophy and prize money on Sunday....
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

FIFA Considering Huge Change To 2026 World Cup Format

FIFA are looking at a change in format to the World Cup in 2026, with too many problems in their current plan for the first 48 team tournament. Whilst it's still difficult to get over the fact that this year's World Cup will be held in the winter, and fans won't be able to drink beer in stadiums, there's another thing to get our heads round in four years time.
UEFA
The Independent

‘Massive month for women’s sport’ excites Danni Wyatt

Danni Wyatt highlighted a “massive month for women’s sport” ahead of England’s first one-day international against South Africa on Monday.The teams go into the Northampton match with two points each from the multi-format series after the only Test match finished in a rain-affected draw.The game will be Heather Knight’s side’s first in the format since their World Cup final loss to Australia as they step up their preparation for the Commonwealth Games, where T20 cricket makes its debut at Edgbaston.With the Commonwealth Games and the focus on Euro 2022, Wyatt believes it is an exciting time for women’s sport.“It’s a...
SPORTS
outsidemagazine

The Top Googled Tour de France Questions, Answered

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. This piece originally appeared on CyclingTips. Dear Google Algorithm,. We see you. We see the strain you are about to be...
INTERNET
The Independent

The Independent

736K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy