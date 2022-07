It's pretty clear now that WWE doesn't think that things will be worked out with Sasha Banks and an edit on one of their YouTube video reflects that. WWE posted a "Top 10" moments video for Paige on their YouTube account. One of the moments included was from 2017 when Paige returned to Monday Night Raw. The original video showed Sasha Banks but the edited clip shows a close-up shot of Mickie James and there's no sign of Banks. You can see the original video with Banks underneath the edited version (scroll down).

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO