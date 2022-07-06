ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Highland Park winery served as a safe haven for crowds during the July 4 mass shooting

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports from Highland Park...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
City
Highland Park, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Second suspect in fatal July 4th East Palo Alto stabbing arrested

EAST PALO ALTO -- Police in East Palo Alto on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a second suspect in connection with a fatal July 4th stabbing. On Monday at 11:35 PM, officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing victim on the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Arriving officers found the victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but the victim succumbed to his injury and died at the scene. The victim was later identified as 33-year-old East Palo Alto resident Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS News

Missing Broward teen Dimitri Roberts found

TAMARAC - A teen who went missing from Tamarac has been found. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Dimitri Roberts, who has autism, was reported missing Wednesday after he was last seen Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane. Dimitri's family said he's known to use...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS News

America’s mass shooting problem, explained

Despite the uproar over mass shootings like the one at a school in Uvalde, Texas and new gun legislation, another mass shooting rocked the United States this week. CBS News producer Tre’Vaughn Howard explores why mass shootings occur much more frequently in America than in other countries.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Deadly stabbing at Manhattan bodega continues to generate controversy

The case of the bodega clerk charged with murder in the stabbing death of a man who attacked him behind the counter is generating more controversy. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says a bipartisan group of City Council members is demanding the case be dropped and Mayor Adams has expressed support for the clerk.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

1 dead, 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 11 people are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 66. The first homicide of the weekend happened at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Lockwood Avenue in South Austin. Police said two men were apparently shooting each other.
CHICAGO, IL

