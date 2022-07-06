ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

Cover picture for the articleVALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday...

pot stirring
2d ago

Rent subsidies are a complete waste of money. Ether enforce a rent control, or do away with all subsidies including section 8. Otherwise, housing will always be overpriced.

