ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System and the Highland Park Shooting

wlsam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Howell is joined by Tom Weitzel, Retired Riverside Police Chief...

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IL
State
Illinois State
Riverside, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Under Lockdown Due to Potential Threat

UPDATE: 8:16 pm - Brookfield Zoo now reporting that everyone has now safely exited the zoo and another update will be coming soon about what happened. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]UPDATE: Police are now sweeping the zoo searching for problems. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]ORIGINAL STORY: This was just shared by Brookfield Zoo on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#Police#Nipas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nypressnews.com

Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy