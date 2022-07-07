The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System and the Highland Park Shooting

A 26-year-old man was physically attacked and robbed while walking in Lincoln Park early Saturday. The crime is part of a sharp increase in robberies across the local police district, where there have been over 200 hold-ups so far this year. Chicago police said a 26-year-old man was walking in...
A shooting in downtown Chicago around 1 a.m. Sunday morning sent four people to the hospital, Chicago police said. It happened on the 400 block of North State Street. A witness told Chicago police someone fired shots from a white sedan.
A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
UPDATE: 8:16 pm - Brookfield Zoo now reporting that everyone has now safely exited the zoo and another update will be coming soon about what happened. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]UPDATE: Police are now sweeping the zoo searching for problems. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]ORIGINAL STORY: This was just shared by Brookfield Zoo on...
Seven people were shot in downtown Chicago over three hours early Sunday, including an attack in River North that wounded four people when someone fired from a car on State Street. The mass shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, the same block where...
Four people were shot on a River North street corner early Sunday and another woman was shot on the Near North Side less than 30 minutes later. As we were preparing this story, two more people were reported shot in the Gold Coast. The River North shooting occurred across the...
CHICAGO – The Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III‘s mother had a troubled past marred by abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend and other run-ins with the law, according to court documents. Denise Pesina, 48, also allegedly left Crimo III, 21, in a hot car...
HIGHLAND PARK -- Growing up in Highland Park, where kids typically are expected to go to college and often beyond, Robert E. Crimo III stood out, according to people who knew him. The video featured is from a previous report. Crimo, 21, who's charged with killing seven people and wounding...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting on the city's Near North Side early Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Elm Street at about 4:26 a.m., Chicago police said. SEE ALSO | 4 wounded in...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance video of one man wanted for a deadly shooting in Chinatown last week. Police say two men got into an argument and started shooting at each other in the 2200 block of South Wentworth. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and...
A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
CHICAGO -- The manufacturer of a foldable rifle owned by accused Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III describes the weapon as "Light/Compact/Effective" on its website. The Kel-Tec Sub2000 semi-automatic carbine appears to be the weapon police said they found in the suspect's mother's car, which Crimo was driving when he was arrested Monday.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Highland Park resident who saw the gunman firing on the parade crowd and narrowly escaped being shot himself is sharing his story. He is also making it his mission to improve the state's red flag laws in hopes of possibly preventing the next shooting.
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
An armed hijacker took a driver’s vehicle in Lincoln Park on Friday evening, steps from the landmark Alexander Hamilton statue and not far from where a similar hijacking took place one week earlier, according to Chicago police. Around 8 o’clock last night, the victim parked his 2019 Toyota Corolla...
Angela Gregg’s 4-year-old son, Mychal Moultry Jr., known to loved ones as MJ, was killed by a stray bullet while getting his hair braided last year during Labor Day weekend in Chicago’s South Side neighborhood Woodlawn. She remembers him as a genius who was set to skip ahead...
Citing a conflict of interest, Chicago attorney Steven Greenberg revealed he has stopped representing the parents of the 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven people during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade. In a tweet Thursday, Greenberg said, "In light of a conflict that has arisen I am no...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert E. Crimo III — who’s now accused of killing seven people at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade — should have been denied a state firearm permit over a report of violent threats to his family.
Comments / 0