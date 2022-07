You don't need to take a red pill to uncover Keanu Reeves' kindness. The Matrix star had a heartwarming interaction with a fan following a transatlantic flight from London to New York, according to an onlooker to witnessed the exchange. In a now-viral thread on Twitter, TV producer Andrew Kimmel⁠—who was on the same flight as Reeves⁠—said the actor was hanging out by airport's luggage claim area when he was approached by a young boy for an autograph.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO