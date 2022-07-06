Bielema Golf Invitational set for July 25

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The 33rd Shoreline Classic is set for October 2, 2022. That’s just about two weeks later than the 2021 event in hopes of cooler weather. “It was excruciatingly hot last year. We had a few people with some heat exhaustion issues. So, we hoped that a couple of weeks later will allow for the temperatures to hopefully cool down a little bit for better racing conditions for the weekend,” Tracy Hewitt of the Shoreline Classic told WAND News.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO