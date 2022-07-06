ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Bielema Golf Invitational set for July 25

WAND TV
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The 2022 Bret Beielema Invitational...

www.wandtv.com

WAND TV

Illini football has less than 50 days till their opener with Wyoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it but college football is right around the corner. Illinois has less than 50 days until their season opener against Wyoming. The Illini will look a bit different than last season. Big names like Doug Kramer, Kerby Joseph Vederian Lowe are all...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Shoreline Classic set for October 2nd

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The 33rd Shoreline Classic is set for October 2, 2022. That’s just about two weeks later than the 2021 event in hopes of cooler weather. “It was excruciatingly hot last year. We had a few people with some heat exhaustion issues. So, we hoped that a couple of weeks later will allow for the temperatures to hopefully cool down a little bit for better racing conditions for the weekend,” Tracy Hewitt of the Shoreline Classic told WAND News.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

IHSA holds officials conference in Normal, IL

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time since 2019, the IHSA held an in-person officials conference. The event is expecting nearly 600 officials from all over the state of Illinois where they'll collaborate in workshop sessions. The officials will also share their own experiences to help prepare fellow officials...
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Champaign County Sheriff announces closure of downtown jail in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-The Champaign County Sheriff has announced the closure of the downtown jail in Urbana. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says he secured funding from the Champaign County Board in 2021 to relocate 70 inmates from the downtown jail with the intent of closing the facility because of safety and security concerns, however due to an increase in arrests for violent crime in the county, was unable to close the downtown jail at that time as expected.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Champaign County farmers experiencing severe drought

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - "You can remember those 90, 100 degree days that we had. Really humid, almost takes your breath away when you go outside, and that's created some stress on the crops this year. You can see that on the drought monitor," said Spencer Smith, professional farm manager at Hertz.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Three people injured in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Champaign County Wednesday. The crash happened on Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 238 at 2:30 p.m. Officials said a vehicle driven by 79-year-old Dennis Ozier of Sullivan was going south on I-57 near milepost 238 entering...
WAND TV

Pharmacy praises benefits of state CAP fund

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Comptroller Susana Mendoza recently released the latest round of Critical Access Pharmacy (CAP) payments. A Decatur pharmacist says those funds are critical for her family business. “These funds are vital. They allow us to continue to stay open and serve the Medicaid patients in...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police report uptick in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department reports a recent rise in motor vehicle thefts in the Decatur area. According to police, they have seen a rise in thefts, particularly Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Most of the vehicles targeted have been base model trims of 2015-or-newer Hyundais and 2011-or-newer Kias.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Roberts man pleads guilty to 2020 attempted kidnapping

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Roberts, Illinois, man, pleaded guilty on July 6, 2022, to attempted kidnapping. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, Paul Theesfield, 37, of the 200 block of Maple Avenue, admitted that he had attempted to kidnap a woman in Gibson City on December 5, 2020.
ROBERTS, IL
WAND TV

Harristown water system repaired

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Harristown's water system has been repaired. Residents had been asked to conserve water as the town's mission control was repaired. "That control system tells the water plant when to send water to the water town. And the water town is what distributes water the village," Mayor Evelyn Deverell explained.
HARRISTOWN, IL

