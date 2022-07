GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two meetings are planned among “stakeholders” involved with the plans to host immigrant children on the campus of the former American Hebrew Academy in northwestern Greensboro. The meetings are set for on or about July 19, WGHP has learned, but it’s unclear exactly who the “stakeholders” are and the format the […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO