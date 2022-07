Electric bikes are great for a lot of things. They get you where you’re going faster than a traditional bike, cut through traffic faster than a car, and are more fun than both. But the downside is that they can often be rather chunky looking. Some are even downright chonks. But not the Honbike U4, as this is one new e-bike that looks so sleek and elegant that you’d never guess it had an electric motor or battery on board.

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO