San Francisco, CA

Traditional Chinese Long Gown Chinatown Fashion Show (SF)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome join us for our Cheongsam / Qipao (traditional Chinese long gown) Fashion Show at 827 Stockton Street, (勝利堂) in San Francisco Chinatown on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. This...

