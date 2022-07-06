ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Wild, Middleton agree to 3-year deal

By Josh Gold-Smith
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild and defenseman Jacob Middleton agreed on a three-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $2.45 million Wednesday. Middleton was a pending restricted free agent. The...

