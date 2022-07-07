ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JCFD: Suspect in custody after setting fire to building and barricading inside

b1047.com
 4 days ago

A suspect is in custody following an early Tuesday morning fire in Junction City that was intentionally set. The Junction City Fire Department says crews were called to the...

b1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Man’s body found in Salina backyard

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina Police Department says a man’s body was found in the backyard of a home Friday. It happened around 9:08 a.m. in the 900 block of W. South Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a stage of decomposition. Police said...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers were sent to Marshall’s at 2450 S. 9th in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown female subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her cart. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, in Salina shortly after the theft occurred. Two transactions totaling over $8000 were made with the stolen card.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. juvenile confronted by ‘dangerous animal’ is shot

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, a 16-year-old from Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, he was […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Arrests made in home invasion in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges following a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace. On Thursday the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Abilene man is behind bars after he turned himself in following a confrontation in which he shot at the victim with a semi-automatic pistol 14 times. The Herington Police Department says Travis Richardson, 26, of Abilene has been arrested after he turned himself in following...
HERINGTON, KS
JC Post

Herington police searching for suspect in drive-by shooting

Police Chief Chad Langley has issued a statement saying officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on Tuesday at the intersection of South B Street and Day Street in Herington. The suspect, who has not yet been located, has been identified as Travis Richardson, Abilene, 26, approximately 5'9 and 140 to 150 pounds, with short dark hair with short facial hair.
HERINGTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman hospitalized after violent attack by her son

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man for the alleged attempted murder of his mother. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received information that a 63-year-old woman had arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries to her face, head, and hands, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Geary Community Hospital
Little Apple Post

Four kids removed from homes, 5 arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
SAINT GEORGE, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ALVIN RAMON LOVE, 39, Manhattan, Violate Protection Order, condition of pre-trial orders; Bond $4,000. HENRY STEVEN GOOGASIAN, 28, Manhattan, Driving under the influence...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Increased case numbers and hospitalizations have upped Shawnee County’s COVID alert status. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update to continues to show an upward trend in new case numbers. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit 802 on July 1. The numbers keep most of the state in the “orange” for high incidence rates.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. softball complex bears new name following donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s softball complex bears a new name following a generous donation from Envista Credit Union. The Parks For All Foundation says on Jan. 24, Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a contract that authorized an 8-year agreement between it, Envista Credit Union and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy