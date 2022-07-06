ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 takeaways from Media Day at the NHL Draft

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL - Kevyn Adams spent his first two drafts as an NHL general manager in the familiar confines of the KeyBank Center offices, holed up in a war room alongside fellow staff members. Those drafts were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year presents a more traditional...

NHL

DRAFT: What the Experts are Saying About Blackhawks Selections

Get to know some of the newest Blackhawks and what they can bring to the organization in coming years. As the 2022 NHL Draft comes to a close in Montreal, it's time to slow things down and take a look at the acquisitions made by the Blackhawks in their top selection spots.
NHL
WGR550

2022 NHL Draft Tracker

Stay tuned here tonight for live updates from the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres currently select at 9th, 16th and 28th overall.
NHL
markerzone.com

COMPLETE SUMMARY OF THE FIRST ROUND OF THE NHL ENTRY DRAFT

This year's NHL Draft in Montreal was a spectacle. Between Gary Bettman attempting to speak French through a waterfall of boos to Shane Wright dropping three spots, this year's draft featured a tornado of shocking & exciting events. Montreal pulled off a quick couple of trades after shocking the hockey world by taking Juraj Slafkovsky #1 Overall started the mayhem. After that, there was no telling what would happen next.
The Associated Press

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky waited and wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would take him with the first pick in the NHL draft. When the moment came, he didn’t even hear general manager Kent Hughes call his name. Shock overwhelmed the big, charismatic winger as soon as he heard Hughes say, “From the Slovakian national team. “I didn’t even listen anymore,” he said. “I was like shaking and I had goosebumps.” Months after leading Slovakia to its first Olympic gold medal and being named tournament MVP, Slafkovsky made more history by becoming the first player from the country to be taken No. 1. Minutes later, countryman and Beijing Games teammate Simon Nemec went second to the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
NHL

NEWS: Blackhawks Acquire Petr Mrazek, No. 25 Overall Pick from Toronto

Chicago sends No. 38 overall pick to Maple Leafs in return for veteran netminder, first-round pick. The Blackhawks made their third trade of the first day of the 2022 NHL Draft late in the opening round on Thursday night, acquiring the No. 25 overall pick and goaltender Petr Mrazek from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for the No. 38 overall pick, Chicago's natural second-round selection.
NHL
NHL

Jets select Fabian Wagner 175th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of centre Fabian Wagner 175th overall in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Wagner, 18, compiled 38 points (12G, 26A) in 43 games with Linköping HC J20 of J20 Nationall while capturing a gold medal with the club. The Nyköping, Sweden product also appeared in eight SHL games with Linköping HC.
NHL
NHL

Takeaways from the Sabres' Class of 2022

MONTREAL - Jerry Forton was moved to tears while describing the job done by Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams in leading his third NHL Draft. Forton, the Sabres' director of amateur scouting, has been with the organization in various capacities since 2013. While this was his third draft with Adams, it was their first in a traditional setting on the draft floor. The last two events were conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin Biron
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round results, analysis

The first round of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft from Bell Centre in Montreal is over. The first round featured plenty of surprises and several trades. NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman was in Montreal and provided a brief description and analysis of each pick. 1. Montreal Canadiens --...
NHL
theScore

Red Wings draft Marco Kasper with 8th pick

The Detroit Red Wings chose Marco Kasper with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. (Stats source: EliteProspects.com) Kasper was a consensus first-rounder and one of the best European forwards available. He rose from seventh to fifth among the top-rated skaters across the pond between NHL Central Scouting's midterm and final rankings. That assessment put him behind only Juraj Slafkovsky, Joakim Kemell, Simon Nemec, and David Jiricek heading into draft night.
NHL

Rheaume named hockey operations, prospect adviser by Kings

First woman to play NHL game will work alongside executives in multiple areas. Manon Rheaume was named hockey operations and prospect adviser for the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. The first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues when she was goalie for the Tampa...
NHL

TRADE ALERT: Flyers acquire defenseman Tony DeAngelo from Carolina

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh round pick (220th overall) in this year's draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the Flyers fourth round pick (101st overall) in 2022, third round pick in 2023 (the lowest of the three picks) and a second round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
NHL

Red Wings select center Marco Kasper eighth overall in 2022 NHL Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today selected center Marco Kasper in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Kasper spent the majority of the 2021-22 season playing for Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, tallying 11 points (7-4-11) and 17 penalty minutes in 46 games. His 11 regular-season points were the most of any under-18 skater in Sweden's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward then recorded six points (3-3-6), a plus-four rating and nine penalty minutes in 13 postseason contests as Rögle reached the SHL Semifinals, falling to eventual champion Färjestad in six games. Kasper also helped Rögle clinch its first-ever Champions Hockey League title, notching six points (2-4-6) in 12 appearances during the competition. Additionally, Kasper compiled 13 points (6-7-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 games for Rögle's under-20 squad, along with a goal and two assists in one playoff game with the team. Kasper entered tonight's draft ranked fifth on NHL's Central Scouting list among European skaters and third among European forwards.
VGK Today

Kelly McCrimmon Speaks on 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft began Thursday, but the Vegas Golden Knights were not represented in the first round. They are set to begin picking on Friday, starting with the 48th-overall pick. This year's draft is in person, which has not been the case the last two years. Golden Knights general...
NHL

Avalanche Select Romaine and Zhigalov at 2022 NHL Draft

Colorado selects defenseman Chris Romaine and goaltender Ivan Zhigalov in the 2022 NHL Draft. After not having a pick in the 2022 NHL Draft until the sixth and seventh rounds, the Colorado Avalanche made two selections on Friday afternoon at Montreal's Bell Centre . The club selected defenseman Chris Romaine with the 193rd overall pick (sixth round) and goaltender Ivan Zhigalov with the 225th overall pick (seventh round).
NHL

Penguins Draft Four Players on Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft

General manager Ron Hextall and the Penguins' scouting staff drafted four players on Day Two of the 2022 NHL Draft held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Following the Penguins' first round draft selection of Owen Pickering at 21st overall, the Penguins drafted Sergey Murashov (4th round, 118th overall), Zam Plante (fifth round, 150th overall), Nolan Collins (sixth round, 167th overall) and Luke Devlin (sixth round, 182nd overall).
NHL

Zhilkin family's decision leads to NHL Draft memories

How one hockey camp in 2013 changed the Zhilkin family's lives. One trip to Canada in 2013 changed Danny Zhilkin's life forever. He was nine-years-old when he and his family flew from Russia, where Zhilkin was born, to Canada for a two-week hockey camp. He didn't speak English, but that...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Draft Danila Yurov 24th Overall

With the 24th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Danila Yurov from Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Danila Yurov is a textbook example of why teams should never evaluate Russian prospects based on their point totals in the Kontinential Hockey League (KHL). The 6-foot-1 playmaking winger suited up in 22 games for Metallurg Magnitogorsk and didn’t record a single point, but that’s only because he had very limited ice time due to his age. He was a completely different player in Russia’s junior league, where he tallied 36 points in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk in a much bigger role for the team.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings to hold development camp at Little Caesars Arena July 10-14

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2022 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from July 10-14. The camp begins on Sunday, July 10 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a three-on-three tournament on Thursday, July 14.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sharks Select Filip Bystedt with 27th Overall Pick in 2022 NHL Draft

SAN JOSE, CA - With the 27th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier and Director of Amateur Scouting Doug Wilson Jr. selected center Filip Bystedt. Earlier in the day, San Jose acquired the 27th, 34th and 45th overall selections from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for the 11th overall selection.
