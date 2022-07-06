Ellie Winfield

Stephen Craig Crowe, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 7, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was under the care of Eastern Idaho Hospice. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Russell Edward Moore, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Robert Scott, 86, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away of cancer on July 3, 2022, at Lincoln Court. Bob was born on October 5, 1935, in Villisca, Iowa, to Robert Scott and Ruth Fryer Scott. He graduated from Villisca High School and continued his education at the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1959.
REXBURG – A local student is on a mission to promote social interaction through physical activity. Joseph Jones, a junior at Brigham Young University-Idaho studying biomedical science, recently launched the Riverside Park Run in Rexburg. Every Saturday at 8 a.m., members of the community gather at the park near...
IDAHO FALLS – The hockey rink at the Mountain America Center is starting to take shape. Crews are working to prepare the surface for the concrete pouring, which is slated for July 22 at 3 a.m. The prep work includes the implementation of hot-water piping, sand layering, a “vapor” layering, chill piping, and a refrigeration slab.
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced for violently attacking a woman at a local motel in October 2021. Colin Jay Dean, 44, was found guilty by a jury of domestic battery with traumatic injury on July 7. Dean was sentenced to 3 years determinate and 7 years indeterminate, meaning that he could spend up to 10 years in prison.
REXBURG — Emergency crews are now clearing the scene of a fire at Double D’s Pawn in Rexburg. The Madison Fire Department has been on the scene since at least 5 a.m. and as of 2 p.m., firefighters are leaving. Multiple streets around the building at 453 South...
REXBURG — A local business is considered a complete loss after a fire took over the building and destroyed it. The Madison Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 4:55 a.m. on Friday at 453 South Yellowstone Highway at Double D’s Pawn. According to...
POCATELLO — Many great business ideas never sprout legs. They wither and die due to a lack of funding. Still, more are forced out of small cities, like Pocatello, to large metros, like Salt Lake City and Boise. Alex Arreola, Lisa Brian and Denis Clijsters, each a business owner...
SUGAR CITY — Sugar City residents will get together this Saturday at Heritage Park for Sugar Days, the annual event celebrating their community and the people in it. The event brings together families and local businesses with the intent of honoring the proud heritage of Sugar City and its residents. It’s a day of games, food and fun for everyone.
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. A few weeks ago we heard about a man named Eric. He suffered a stroke 20 years ago and...
IDAHO FALLS — A local fast food restaurant that’s been closed for nearly four months due to a fire, has no confirmed date for reopening yet. The Sonic Drive-In that has been closed since March is located on 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. “While we look...
LUCIN, Utah (KSL.com) — A second person who is believed to have had contact with Dylan Rounds shortly before he disappeared now faces federal weapons charges. Chase Montgomery Venstra, 41, was charged in federal court on July 1 with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm. That complaint was unsealed on Tuesday when Venstra made his initial appearance in federal court. A judge ordered him to remain in custody pending his next hearing on July 19.
RIGBY — Organizers are busy prepping Rigby City Park for the 2022 edition of the Rigby Hot Classic Night Car Show and Drag Races. This annual celebration of chrome, smoke and noise is set for Saturday, July 9, and will feature hundreds of classic cars, 100-foot drag races staged by Midnight Muscle Car Club, great food vendors and much more.
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with two counts of felony enticement of children through the internet. Jaime Campos, 25, was charged on March 24, and his bail was set at $50,000. Campos appeared in court on July 5, where he was issued a no-contact order with the victim.
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Larry Mathew Robinson II. Robinson, an inmate in the Bonneville County Jail, walked away from a work detail crew near the Ammon Field Office on East Lincoln Road just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
ASHTON – As part of the construction work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway. The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.
AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help locating three inmates who allegedly cut their ankle monitors off and failed to return to the jail. Twenty-two-year-old Levi J. Bautista, 35-year-old Tyson Greene Mitchell and 42-year-old Peter Andrew Lewis had been released from the Bonneville...
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
IDAHO FALLS — A benefit over the weekend meant to raise money for a local family whose mother has been in a coma for nearly seven years ended in success thanks to the community that rallied together and helped. “It will never stop being humbling on how willing people...
