Ora Dawn Thurman

Stephen Craig Crowe, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 7, 2022, at his sister’s home. He was under the care of Eastern Idaho Hospice. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Charles Bernice Lowman, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 4, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Challis Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the American Legion...
Robert Scott, 86, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away of cancer on July 3, 2022, at Lincoln Court. Bob was born on October 5, 1935, in Villisca, Iowa, to Robert Scott and Ruth Fryer Scott. He graduated from Villisca High School and continued his education at the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1959.
IDAHO FALLS — A local fast food restaurant that’s been closed for nearly four months due to a fire, has no confirmed date for reopening yet. The Sonic Drive-In that has been closed since March is located on 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. “While we look...
REXBURG – A local student is on a mission to promote social interaction through physical activity. Joseph Jones, a junior at Brigham Young University-Idaho studying biomedical science, recently launched the Riverside Park Run in Rexburg. Every Saturday at 8 a.m., members of the community gather at the park near...
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. A few weeks ago we heard about a man named Eric. He suffered a stroke 20 years ago and...
REXBURG — Emergency crews are now clearing the scene of a fire at Double D’s Pawn in Rexburg. The Madison Fire Department has been on the scene since at least 5 a.m. and as of 2 p.m., firefighters are leaving. Multiple streets around the building at 453 South...
REXBURG — A local business is considered a complete loss after a fire took over the building and destroyed it. The Madison Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 4:55 a.m. on Friday at 453 South Yellowstone Highway at Double D’s Pawn. According to...
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced for violently attacking a woman at a local motel in October 2021. Colin Jay Dean, 44, was found guilty by a jury of domestic battery with traumatic injury on July 7. Dean was sentenced to 3 years determinate and 7 years indeterminate, meaning that he could spend up to 10 years in prison.
IDAHO FALLS – The hockey rink at the Mountain America Center is starting to take shape. Crews are working to prepare the surface for the concrete pouring, which is slated for July 22 at 3 a.m. The prep work includes the implementation of hot-water piping, sand layering, a “vapor” layering, chill piping, and a refrigeration slab.
Eleanor “Ellie” Vivian Winfield, 85, of Iona, passed away July 2, 2022, at her home. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
SUGAR CITY — Sugar City residents will get together this Saturday at Heritage Park for Sugar Days, the annual event celebrating their community and the people in it. The event brings together families and local businesses with the intent of honoring the proud heritage of Sugar City and its residents. It’s a day of games, food and fun for everyone.
ASHTON – As part of the construction work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway. The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.
REXBURG — Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information from the public regarding two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste sometime between June 24 and June 29 in the White Owl Butte Area of Madison County. “Both deer were still in velvet and had...
SHELLEY – A nostalgic treat shop in Shelley that raised eyebrows last year for posting political signs out front is in the middle of a massive expansion project. #Treats offers a variety of nostalgic sweets from the 1900s, including Abba-Zabas, Coconut Slices, Whistle Pops (which are similar to Toot Sweets from the movie “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”), Black Cows, Bottlecaps and Nickel Nips wax bottles. One of the most popular items is bubble gum cigarettes.
LUCIN, Utah (KSL.com) — A second person who is believed to have had contact with Dylan Rounds shortly before he disappeared now faces federal weapons charges. Chase Montgomery Venstra, 41, was charged in federal court on July 1 with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm. That complaint was unsealed on Tuesday when Venstra made his initial appearance in federal court. A judge ordered him to remain in custody pending his next hearing on July 19.
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Business Review has selected Idaho National Laboratory researchers Jagoda “Jaga” Urban-Klaehn and Johanna Oxstrand as 2022 Women of the Year. Urban-Klaehn and Oxstrand are the latest INL women who have received the award, which annually honors 50 Idaho women for excellence in leadership, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service. They will be honored at a gala banquet Sept. 22 at Boise Centre East.
IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Power are reminding customers to be aware of scam callers and to not give any personal information over the phone. Currently, calls are being made to utility customers claiming to be Idaho Falls Power and threatening to disconnect service unless payment for past due balances on their utility account are received.
RIGBY — Organizers are busy prepping Rigby City Park for the 2022 edition of the Rigby Hot Classic Night Car Show and Drag Races. This annual celebration of chrome, smoke and noise is set for Saturday, July 9, and will feature hundreds of classic cars, 100-foot drag races staged by Midnight Muscle Car Club, great food vendors and much more.
IDAHO FALLS — A benefit over the weekend meant to raise money for a local family whose mother has been in a coma for nearly seven years ended in success thanks to the community that rallied together and helped. “It will never stop being humbling on how willing people...
Comments / 0