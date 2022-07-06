ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balogun inks 14 for 2022 UTEP soccer signing class

By UTEP Athletics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas - UTEP soccer officially unveiled the list of 14 student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent to play for the Miners this fall, head coach Kathryn Balogun announced on Wednesday. In total, nine incoming freshmen join the program from the high school ranks, while five...

KTSM

Class of 2023 high school football star power rising

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last season, three local high school football stars put El Paso football on the map once again after their NCAA Division I Football commitments. Former Burges’ football star Tavorus Jones made his commitment to Missouri; former Andress’ star Jeremiah Cooper committed to Iowa State and former Franklin standout Steven Powers […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Some of the biggest borderland stars past and present give back

EL PASO, Texas -- Using their platform for good. Borderland athletes team up to give back to children. Ivan Melendez, Tim Hardaway Sr. and Deion Hankins are known around El Paso for their incredible athleticism but Friday they chose to instead get to know families at the El Paso Children's Hospital.
EL PASO, TX
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Titans#Ncaa Championships#Miners#New Plymouth Girls#Utsa#Heartland Cc#Lsu Laboratory School#Engla
KFOX 14

5-year-old murdered in Colorado; El Paso father wants justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For months, an El Paso man worked to bring his 5-year-old daughter's body to El Paso following her death. Emily Canales, died from blunt force injuries on January 13 at hospital in Colorado Springs, according to police. Emily's father, Manuel Canales, stated his daughter was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Real News Network

They filmed cops on their own property, police raided their home

The story of an El Paso family’s terrifying encounter with police shows just how treacherous it can be when we point our cameras at law enforcement. PAR speaks to members of the family, who were doing just that when cops decided to arrest them during a violent raid on their home. We dig deep into police records and examine video evidence that reveals how law enforcement can still retaliate when cameras are pointed at them.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso’s Humorous 10 Commandments Based on the People of El Paso

There are days when some of us feel there should be 10 commandments to follow while in El Paso. If you're clueless about what the 10 commandments are let me explain. Some Catholics in El Paso follow and abide by all 10 commandments which are like the laws of the Catholic religion. For example, The whole purpose of the 10 commandments is to establish rules of worship and forbid wrongdoings.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso barbecue restaurant hosts backpack and school supplies drive

EL PASO, Texas - A barbecue restaurant in west El Paso is serving more than just pulled pork and slow-cooked ribs to the community. Kings BBQ & Southern Kitchen, owned by army veteran Felder Shackleford Jr, has partnered up with local foundations, including the Quinten Demps Foundation, to hold the School Backpack Drive, which aims to provide school supplies and backpacks to underprivileged kids.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City celebrates re-opening of new Roddenberry Planetarium

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday will be a special date as the new Roddenberry Planetarium will be officially inaugurated. The El Paso Independent School District and the City of El Paso will officially celebrate the competition of this project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This collaboration allows us to continue to provide students with awe-inspiring […]
EL PASO, TX
WOLF

15-year-old boy shot inside Texas home on Fourth of July dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a person who was shot at a Texas home in El Paso's Lower Valley on the Fourth of July has been identified as a 15-year-old boy. The shooting happened inside a bedroom at a home in the 7600 block of Franklin Loop off Alameda Avenue, according to authorities.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

‘Viva!’ makes history

This summer, El Pasoans are gathering in McKelligon Canyon, waiting for the sun to set and the stars to shine. When the music starts, they’ll watch the history of their hometown – four centuries, four cultures, one city – play out on stage in song and dance.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso toddler reads 1,000 books before kinder

EL PASO, Texas - With the help of her mom, one El Paso toddler has read more than 1,000 books before kindergarten. Natasha Walker is just three years old, yet has met the enormous number of reading 1,000 books before kinder, and she's way ahead of schedule (reference paragraph 3 for the book reading schedule)! The post El Paso toddler reads 1,000 books before kinder appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Consider Yourself Lucky If You’ve Still Been Rona-Free In El Paso

If you have been watching the news then you should know Covid-19 cases are on the rise again. But we all know how it has gone bad in the past and it wasn't fun. Recently, you may have noticed news reports about Covid-19 cases on the rise again this summer. KTSM 9 News the other day shared the report about the rise which you can see on their website.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Horses saved: El Paso rescue center provides care, education

EL PASO, Texas -- A local horse rescue and education center has been giving rescues a home since 2011. Horses Unlimited takes in horse rescues from all over the country, some injured and even abused, and provides them with rehabilitation and other care. "Right now we have 32 horses, so...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

23 migrants rescued from northeast El Paso stash house, officials say

EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-agency effort lead to the rescue of 23 migrants from a northeast El Paso home. Officials say the victims were being held against their will and threatened. The undocumented immigrants were from Guatemala, Ecuador and Mexico. Officials say 23-year-old Samuel Nuvila Briones and 54-year-old Salvador...
EL PASO, TX

