Samsung Unpacked Event August 2022 — Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more

The next Samsung Unpacked event will happen in less than a week on August 10, 2022, and there's little mystery as to who the headliner will be. New Galaxy foldables are guaranteed to be on display, with rumors also raising the possibility of a new Galaxy Watch and other products as well.

A Motorola Razr 2022 had been scheduled in advance of Samsung Unpacked, possibly to steal Samsung's foldable thunder. But with that Motorola event suddenly called off , Samsung now has the spotlight to itself.

And there will be plenty of products to be in that spotlight — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 , Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 look like shoo-ins. Samsung president TM Roh has essentially confirmed that foldables will be a focus of Galaxy Unpacked , as Samsung looks to make the handsets more mainstream devices.

New Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 or Galaxy Book laptops could also be slated for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked. That said, based on precedent, the Samsung August 2022 event should primarily feature new Z-Series phones and the next-generation Galaxy Watch.

But what do we really know about the event, and the devices that might be announced there? Here’s the latest on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more.

Samsung tweeted out a clever puzzle that, when pieced together, reveals August 10 as the official date. It's pretty cryptic, but is clearly meant to make us mark our calendars.

A day after that puzzle went out, Samsung made it official with a full invitation. The online-only event is taking place starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 10. You can already reserve your place to pre-order whatever Samsung announces , with Samsung dangling credits as an incentive to reserve your spot in line.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For what it's worth, last year's Samsung Unpacked August event took place on August 11. So Samsung is being consistent with the timing of this product launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date is known we can expect the true phablet experience again, opening up to a large screen when it’s not tucked away in your pocket. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 , one of the best phones right now, the Fold 4 may get performance improvements and design upgrades.

It’s looking like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 , a fresher and faster chipset than found inside the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This SoC should also benefit battery life, which is encouraging since the Z Fold 4 isn’t otherwise tipped for a battery capacity upgrade.

Instead, we could get significant design changes. Rumors say we’ll see a less-pronounced crease and a switch to a single-hinge mechanism , which together would enhance the foldable “effect” while making Z Fold 4 more durable and lightweight. Otherwise, the Z Fold 4 is expected to maintain a 7.6-inch,120Hz interior display and 6.2-inch, 120Hz exterior display. We’ve heard conflicting rumors about camera upgrades but we should see sizable improvements.

As for price, multiple tips point to this Z Fold phone costing less than $1,799 , which is what Samsung charged for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This, along with possible new multitasking gestures , could make the Z Fold 4 more attractive to those looking for a productivity-centric smartphone.

We've even gotten a look at Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessories , courtesy of a leak. These cases and screen protectors include the kickstand Slim Stand Cover. But based on these cases, it doesn't look like the Fold 4 is changing all that much in terms of design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/OnLeaks)

Like the Z Fold 4, Samsung’s next clamshell is believed to get the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. This could mean faster performance and battery life, but if that’s not enough, rumors say the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature a battery that's 400 mAh larger than the power pack in the current model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 lasted just 5 hours and 43 minutes, so the new phone could have more stamina to offer.

Also like the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may see a subtler crease down the middle and switch to a single hinge design. The result could be a lighter phone. Weight wasn’t really a complaint about the previous Z Flip model, but the lighter a phone is, the easier it is to tote around.

The Z Flip 4 could feature an external design change, too. Rumors say the external display — which is useful for seeing the time, glancing at notifications or acting as a photo viewfinder — will grow from 1.9 inches to 2.1 inches . Though 0.2 inches might not sound like a major increase, it should make a difference on such a small display.

We don’t expect Samsung deviating from the Z Flip’s $999 starting price on the next-generation model, though one rumor claimed we might see a price cut. Still, we expect the Z Flip 4 to be the most affordable option among the best foldable phones .

But now we've seen some Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories leak. Granted, it's not all that exciting, given that the accessories look a lot like the ones we saw with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Things like the leather case or the case with a ring. Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, these cases make it seem like the Flip 4 won't look all that different than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

(Image credit: Evan Blass/91Mobiles)

The Galaxy Watch 5 should introduce interesting upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to remain one of the best smartwatches on the market. For one, Samsung could introduce a new Pro model of the Galaxy Watch, and it might be one of three total Galaxy Watch 5 models. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will allegedly have premium materials, namely sapphire glass and titanium.

The Pro model could be a rather expensive Samsung device, surpassing $550 for the LTE model, according to a Galaxy Watch price rumor . Other Galaxy Watch 5 models are believed to start around $300.

The Galaxy Watch 5 could also get a larger battery capacity and faster charging, according to FCC documents . We don’t know much else in terms of specs or features, other than it’ll continue running on Google Wear OS (though it’ll have a new rival in the Google Pixel Watch , which is coming later this year.)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Though we haven’t heard much about a new pair of Galaxy Buds, one rumor says the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 — a follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — is nearing launch.

At the August 2021 Samsung Unpacked Event, we got the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 . We haven't seen new Galaxy Buds yet this year, so it could be time to launch more of the best wireless earbuds as accessories for the new Z-series phones.

Samsung Unpacked Event August 2022 — other possible announcements

Other announcements Samsung might make during the next Unpacked event include a new Galaxy Book. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra dropped earlier this year, so we’re not expecting more tablets. Samsung could deliver smart home-related news or discuss its latest corporate initiatives, too.

