Quietly expanding his family. Elon Musk welcomed twins just weeks before his daughter with Grimes was born, according to reports. Insider published court documents on Wednesday, July 6, that state the Tesla CEO, 51, and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his Neuralink company, became the parents of twins in November 2021. The paperwork, which was filed in Austin, Texas, in April, petitioned the court to change their kids’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reports that their request was granted in May. Musk and Zilis have yet to publicly comment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO