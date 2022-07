(The Center Square) – The King County Council has begun discussing a plan to provide cooling shelters for the homeless and senior citizens when the next heatwave hits. The King County Office of Emergency Management currently lacks an operational plan for sheltering during extreme weather situations for those in need. This comes after the notable three-day heatwave that hit Western Washington last year resulted in the deaths of 38 people within King County.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO