ORLANDO - Three former employees have sued Walt Disney World, saying they were fired after refusing to wear face masks and get the COVID-19 vaccine due to religious reasons, according to a lawsuit. Barbara Andreas, Stephen Cribb, and Adam Pajer said in the lawsuit filed June 30 that Disney discriminated against them by not accommodating their requests to be exempt from the company's mandates requiring the vaccine and facial coverings. Andres and Cribb were fired in March, while Pajer was let go in June, according to the lawsuit. The trio had worked for the company between seven and 20 years....

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO