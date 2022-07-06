ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Couple Accused Of Starving Developmentally Disabled Adult Son To Death

By Dorian Geiger
 3 days ago
John V. Hoover, a 44-year-old man with developmental disabilities who was reportedly dependent on his parents, John Dennis and Jacqueline Hoover, died from “severe malnutrition,” officials said. A Tennessee couple have been jailed in the killing of their mentally disabled 44-year-old son, who starved to death in...

itsjustme
3d ago

They should get the same treatment their son got from them. So heart wrenching, I can only imagine the suffering that man endured in their care. RIP❤️

Apolo Kabali
2d ago

A punishment fitting the crime. I transport these kids to school I have never given them any less respect. They are so warm hearted, we all have issues and they are always so glad to see me, and all their friends and teachers.

It is what it isss
3d ago

People see the signs and do nothing to help, that’d what makes me angry. This is just so sad.

