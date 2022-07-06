SPORTS FEEVER – July 7, 2022

Roger Calvin Carr, 74, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away April 5, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center of Mayville, ND, early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Roger was born on February 12, 1948 in Moorhead, MN to Chester and Maxine (Trader) Carr. He grew up in the Barnesville, MN area and attended Barnesville schools. He later began working at various jobs including construction work and truck driving. Roger was united in marriage to Mary Stephen on August 23, 1996 at Moorhead, MN. The couple made their home at Felton, MN until Mary’s passing. Roger had previous marriages to Beverly Nodsle, Janie Seelye, and Beverly Johnson. From these unions 5 children were born: David, Troy, Becki, Kelly, and Bonnie. Roger moved to Crookston several years ago and until his retirement due to ill health had been a seasonal farming employee for the past 8 years for Owen Larson and his nephews, Ben and Matt Larson, at Climax, MN.
