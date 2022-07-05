The Mariners defeated Pedres as the rogue phenomenon Julio Rodriguez made history.
By Today News Pak
todaynewspak.com
3 days ago
Julio Rodriguez sent a drive over a brick warehouse in the corner of the left field, pointing to relivers in Balpin who were also watching his monster two-run homer from Petco Park seal. “I thought it would be great to kill someone there, but I wasn’t really thinking about...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night. Profar and Abrams...
It was a scary scene at Petco Park during the fifth inning of Thursday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar was taken off the field on a stretcher after a collision with San Diego rookie infielder C.J. Abrams in the top of the fifth. Profar took a knee to the head from Abrams in the collision.
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his...
After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
The victory gives Seattle a two-game sweep of its interleague "rivals" and brings the team within one game of a .500 winning percentage with 10 to play before the All-Star break. Up next: a much-needed day off on Wednesday before the Blue Jays come to T-Mobile Park for a big four-game set.
SEATTLE — During his weekly appearance on 710 Seattle Sports, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto revealed that first baseman Ty France is slated to return for the team's four-game series against the Blue Jays, with a possible activation coming as soon as Thursday night. France has been on the...
On a night where Padres owner Peter Seidler said the team would beat the Giants prior to the game during the team's Hall of Fame ceremony, the Padres did in fact beat the Giants in dramatic fashion, as Jorge Alfaro delivered a game-winning walkoff hit in the bottom of the 10th inning. Joe Musgrove hurled 7 shutout innings, and Manny Machado hit his 13th home run of the season. There was a scary moment in the game when CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided when pursuing a popout in shallow left field. Profar was down on the ground for a long period of time, and had to be carted off the field. Profar was able to move his arms and hands and raised a fist to the crowd while being carted off. Abrams was fine and remained in the game. You can listen to Bob Melvin's postgame comments below for the latest update on Jurickson Profar.
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
Dodgers scout Mike Brito, best known for discovering Fernando Valenzuela in 1979 when he was an 18-year-old pitching in the Mexican League, died Thursday at age 87, the team announced. Brito was a catcher in the Washington Senators’ minor league system from 1955-61, reaching the Triple-A level and later played...
San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.13 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead. San...
Comments / 0