Crookston, MN

CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL DROPS TWO GAMES TO FOSSTON

kroxam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston American Legion Post 20 Baseball team hosted Fosston on Wednesday night from Jim Karn Field. The two teams met on June 24 and the game was postponed after two innings of play due to weather, so the two teams resumed that game tonight before the start of the second...

kroxam.com

kroxam.com

Peggy Ann Gustoff- Obit

Peggy Ann Gustoff, 65, of Crookston, Minnesota, passed away early Sunday morning, June 19, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Peggy was born in San Francisco, CA on October 27, 1956, to Merrill Gustoff and Joanne (Wynne) Gustoff. As a young girl, her family moved to Bloomington, Minnesota where she grew up. When she entered her high school years, Peggy moved to Fosston, Minnesota where she lived with her grandparents Howard and Stella Wynne. She graduated from Fosston High School with the Class of 1975. While in high school, Peggy was the head cheerleader for the Fosston Greyhounds! Peggy was later united in marriage to Mark Bradley LaFriniere at Mahnomen, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Bemidji, Minnesota for a time and that is where their son, Joseph, was born. After moving to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Peggy and Brad established a wallpapering business known as Paper Dolls. They also welcomed a daughter, Jessica, who was born a few years later.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL HOSTING BGMR TONIGHT – ON KROX

The Crookston American Legion Post 20 baseball team is coming off of two losses to Fosston last night and will look to bounce back this evening when they host Badger-Greenbush/Middle River. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. from Jim Karn Field and the game can be heard on KROX radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Roger Calvin Carr – Obit

Roger Calvin Carr, 74, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away April 5, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center of Mayville, ND, early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Roger was born on February 12, 1948 in Moorhead, MN to Chester and Maxine (Trader) Carr. He grew up in the Barnesville, MN area and attended Barnesville schools. He later began working at various jobs including construction work and truck driving. Roger was united in marriage to Mary Stephen on August 23, 1996 at Moorhead, MN. The couple made their home at Felton, MN until Mary’s passing. Roger had previous marriages to Beverly Nodsle, Janie Seelye, and Beverly Johnson. From these unions 5 children were born: David, Troy, Becki, Kelly, and Bonnie. Roger moved to Crookston several years ago and until his retirement due to ill health had been a seasonal farming employee for the past 8 years for Owen Larson and his nephews, Ben and Matt Larson, at Climax, MN.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD- JULY 8, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Classic Car Club and Sisters in Spirit on the week of July 5-8. The Polk County Fair and Kittson City Fair will be going until Sunday, July 10. Today is the deadline for students to register for the Fall...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ALEX LONGORIA NAMED AMERICAN LEGION ALL-STAR BY MINNESOTA LEGION PROSPECTS

The Crookston American Legion Baseball Program is pleased to announce that Alex Longoria (Jr. – Crookston High School) has been named an American Legion All-Star by Minnesota Legion Prospects. Longoria is hitting .485 with 10 RBIs and 10 stolen bases this season. Presenting the 2022 Legion All-Stars. 60 players...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

Sharon Rae Sims – Obit

Sharon Rae Sims (Tollerud) was born on January 19th, 1941 in Jamestown, North Dakota to parents Vernon and Dagny Tollerud (Johnson). Sharon passed away peacefully in Crookston, MN on July 6th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was baptized in Jamestown, ND, and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church...
JAMESTOWN, ND
kroxam.com

Donald (Donnie) Pinsonneault – Obit

Donald (Donnie) Pinsonneault, 68 passed away peacefully on May 11th, 2022 at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN. Graveside service will be held at 00 PM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Red Lake Falls, MN with Deacon John Bruggeman officiating. He was born on March...
WINONA, MN
kroxam.com

Mary Jane Doak – Service Notice

Mary Jane Doak, age 67, of Moorhead, MN, formerly Crookston, MN, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Ness Lutheran Church, rural Gary, MN. A Time of Gathering will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at Ness Lutheran Cemetery.
MOORHEAD, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON MIDCO CUSTOMERS PHONE SERVICE BACK UP

Midco phone service customers in Crookston reported outages late this morning and early afternoon. Since then, Midco has restored phone service and gave an update below – Update at 1:20 PM: All services have been restored, as well as our team’s ability to communicate. If you still see issues, please try unplugging your equipment from power. We are seeing a higher number of customer interactions and ask for your patience as we do our best to assist you. Customers in the Sioux Falls area may continue to see service disruption due to local power outages. Thank you for your patience, and we’re very sorry for the inconvenience today.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET TO DISCUSS BUILDING PROJECT OPTIONS

The Crookston School Board will have a Special Meeting tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. in the Crookston High School in Room D108 to discuss and decide on the options for the Middle School Building Project in the Crookston High School. The next regular school board meeting will take place on...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JULY 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Brenda Lee Kraft, 60, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 7/7/2022 – At 3:39 p.m., the CFD responded to Section 22 of Crookston Township for a report of a...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY FAIR CHOCOLATE CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

The Polk County Fair held the annual Chocolate contest on Wednesday evening and was quite a success with some amazing deserts being made!. Adult winners – — 1st place – Sheila Benesh with a Salted Caramel Turtle Cake. 2nd place – Brenda Langued with a German Chocolate...
POLK COUNTY, MN

