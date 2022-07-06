University of Idaho’s Screen on the Green features The Incredibles

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin dropping the level of Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino on Friday. The increased water release from Dworshak Dam is needed to cool the Snake River downstream at Lower Granite Dam. The corps reports that the Snake is running around 63 degrees. The agency releases cooler water from Dworshak to keep the Snake at or below 68 degrees to help migrating fish.

OROFINO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO