ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

University of Idaho’s Screen on the Green features The Incredibles

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Idaho invites the community to Screen on the...

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Community Center hosts annual Ice Cream Social

Palouse Community Center invites the community to its annual Ice Cream Social at the Palouse City park, on July 10th from noon to 3 pm. There will be Lion’s Club’s Burgers, Pie, and Ice cream, as well as music from Auf Gehts and Zookwood.
PALOUSE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
pullmanradio.com

Red Light Cameras Considered For Pullman

Red light cameras might be coming to the City of Pullman. City council members are set to begin discussing possibly implementing the cameras during their meeting Tuesday night. The cameras capture the license plates of vehicles when the driver runs a red light which can lead to a ticket. The discussion is part of a Pullman City Council goal to explore the idea.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers To Begin Dropping Dworshak Reservoir Water Level Friday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin dropping the level of Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino on Friday. The increased water release from Dworshak Dam is needed to cool the Snake River downstream at Lower Granite Dam. The corps reports that the Snake is running around 63 degrees. The agency releases cooler water from Dworshak to keep the Snake at or below 68 degrees to help migrating fish.
OROFINO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Incredibles#6th Street#Theophilus#College#University Of Idaho#Screen
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners Approve Expansion Plan-Funding Still Undecided Including Possible 29.5 Million Dollar Bond For November Ballot

The Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners have approved a facility expansion plan. The board hasn’t decided yet how to pay for the project but a potential voter-approved bond is still being considered. The commissioners approved the plan during their meeting Wednesday night. It calls for expanding the hospital by 54,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
pullmanradio.com

Man Seriously Injured In Plane Crash Near LaCrosse Expected To Survive

The Washington State Patrol reports that the pilot who was seriously injured in Friday’s plane crash near LaCrosse is expected to survive. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington Washington was flying alone in the single-engine plane when it crashed. Kennedy was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSP Trooper Travis Brawdy located the downed plane and began rendering aid to Kennedy.
LACROSSE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy