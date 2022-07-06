University of Idaho’s Screen on the Green features The Incredibles

Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse hosts Jesus in the Park at Kruegel Park in Pullman, July 8th and 9th. The event starts at 6:00 pm Friday, and 10 am Saturday, this includes a free picnic lunch. Kids 5–10 years old are invited to this event to spend time with...
Palouse Community Center invites the community to its annual Ice Cream Social at the Palouse City park, on July 10th from noon to 3 pm. There will be Lion’s Club’s Burgers, Pie, and Ice cream, as well as music from Auf Gehts and Zookwood.
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has narrowed the search for a new Chief of Police down to three candidates. After reviewing and submitted applications through a national search, the three finalists are scheduled for interviews on July 18, 2022. On this day, there will be three interview panels comprised...
(The Center Square) – A newly released study about the effects of breaching the four lower Snake River dams has found that costs to replace lost energy would be $15 billion. In addition, greenhouse gas emissions would likely increase. “The analysis demonstrates that if we are serious about reaching...
LEWISTON - Crews from Nez Perce County Fire and Lapwai Fire were called to respond to a shop on fire on Tuesday at 6:14 p.m. The location was on Rodeo Lane, south of Tammany Creek Road and west of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. According to Nez Perce County Fire, the...
Red light cameras might be coming to the City of Pullman. City council members are set to begin discussing possibly implementing the cameras during their meeting Tuesday night. The cameras capture the license plates of vehicles when the driver runs a red light which can lead to a ticket. The discussion is part of a Pullman City Council goal to explore the idea.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin dropping the level of Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino on Friday. The increased water release from Dworshak Dam is needed to cool the Snake River downstream at Lower Granite Dam. The corps reports that the Snake is running around 63 degrees. The agency releases cooler water from Dworshak to keep the Snake at or below 68 degrees to help migrating fish.
Former staff at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center say the Lewiston hospital continually eliminated or failed to rehire for several specialty services since it was first bought by a for-profit company in 2017. The hospital’s ownership has remained in flux since then, but all owners have been subsidiaries of...
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho County Dispatch received a report of a battery that occurred in the Rapid River area on Tuesday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the 39-year-old female victim was in and out of consciousness and had been hit in the head several times with a fish club, which resembles a small baseball bat.
The Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioners have approved a facility expansion plan. The board hasn’t decided yet how to pay for the project but a potential voter-approved bond is still being considered. The commissioners approved the plan during their meeting Wednesday night. It calls for expanding the hospital by 54,000...
IDAHO - On Saturday, July 9, 2022, a 27-year-old Clarkston man was arrested in Latah County on charges of Aggravated Battery and Burglary stemming from an investigation by the Lewiston Police Department. Earlier this month, the LPD identified Johnathan Petersen Davis as a suspect in an incident that occurred in...
OROFINO - On Thursday morning, at about 6:22 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of milepost 42 on Hwy 11, for a reported crash. The Sheriff's Office says a witness reported a logging truck, belonging Marek Trucking of Grangeville, was transporting a load of cedar when a turn was taken too quickly by the driver.
LEWISTON - The National Transportation Safety Board released the agency's report on Thursday regarding the July 24, 2021 plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport of a SIAI-Marchetti airplane that killed 72-year-old Dale Snodgrass. Snodgrass was famous in the aviation community, particularly when it came to flying the...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 47-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting her 41-year-old boyfriend while he was sleeping and hiding his body in their bedroom for a couple of days. According to a news release from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, on June 29, a patrol...
The Washington State Patrol reports that the pilot who was seriously injured in Friday’s plane crash near LaCrosse is expected to survive. 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington Washington was flying alone in the single-engine plane when it crashed. Kennedy was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSP Trooper Travis Brawdy located the downed plane and began rendering aid to Kennedy.
